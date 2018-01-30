How to build a powerful, portable mini-ITX Ryzen gaming PC

Computers don’t have to be big to be powerful. While opting for a small form-factor PC once required sacrificing system speed, recent technological advances have shrunk even potent PC hardware into pint-sized packages. Case in point: The 6-core, 12-thread mini-ITX gaming PC we’re building in the wake of AMD’s recent Ryzen CPU price reductions. This football-sized rig is tiny enough to tuck underneath your arm and ferocious enough to spit out fast framerates during an all-night LAN party session.

Graphics card and memory shortages mean it’s a horrible time to build a gaming PC, but a specialized rig like this simply can’t be found at most big box retailers. Portable yet powerful PCs yearn for a personal touch. The hardware needs to do everything you need with limited expansion and connection slots, but more crucially, it all needs to fit. There’s not much wiggle room inside a mITX case. Components can easily wind up bumping into each other if you’re not careful, and you need to consider the order of installation to avoid blocking access to crucial ports while you’re trying to plug everything in. They’re a challenge, in other words.

Well, challenge accepted. Let’s dig in!

Mini-ITX Ryzen gaming PC: What's inside

Today’s market influenced this tiny Ryzen gaming build. We’d originally planned to make this a blazing-fast, no-holds barred system capable of chewing through gaming and productivity tasks alike without breaking a sweat. But in an era where graphics cards and RAM are selling for twice what they used to, we dialed back the scope to craft a more affordable, still portable 1080p gaming rig with CPU threads a-plenty.

All hardware was provided by its respective vendors.

SilverStone The SilverStone Sugo SG13.

Case: Usually we start these system guides by listing the core system components, but for our mini-ITX gaming PC, let’s start with the genesis of the build. After reading PCWorld’s guide on how to buy the perfect PC case, SilverStone reached out and offered to send me its well-regarded Sugo SG13 for testing. It’s been a while since I’ve built an mITX machine, so I leaped at the chance.

Mentioned in this article SilverStone SG13WB-Q small form factor case $50.34 MSRP $50.34 View on Amazon

The adorable Sugo SG13 measures a mere 8.74 x 7.13 x 11.22 inches but can nevertheless cram in a full-length, 10.5-inch graphics card. That means even a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition could fit, though custom cards with beefy cooling solutions may not.

SilverStone’s case doesn’t ship with any fans. It has room up front for a single 120mm or 140mm fan or closed-loop CPU cooler radiator. Opting for the larger fan size would squeeze out a full 10.5-inch graphics card, though. Choose your path! You can find 120mm and 140mm case fans for under $10 each on Amazon; I slapped in a 140mm fan left over from a retired Corsair case.

This mini-ITX Ryzen gaming build uses the Sugo SG13WB specifically, a white-clad version of the case with black accents and a black mesh front. Ventilation holes galore adorn every panel, providing crucial airflow for the hardware on the cramped insides. The Sugo SG13WB can currently be found for $50 on Amazon, or $40 (its official MSRP) at FrozenCPU.com, a specialist PC hardware vendor.

Brad Chacos/IDG The Biostar Racing X370GTN.

Motherboard: If you’ve got a mini-ITX case, you need a mini-ITX motherboard. Full-sized mobos just won’t fit. Diminutive Ryzen motherboards are still somewhat rare. We decided to roll with the first AM4 motherboard ever released, the affordable Biostar Racing X370GTN ($110 on Newegg).

The board uses AMD’s enthusiast-class X370 chipset, as the name indicates, but its small size restricts you to using a single graphics card—not that you could fit any more in a mITX case. Biostar uses X370’s capabilities to offer a full four SATA slots, though, as well as an M.2 SSD slot on the bottom. The Racing X370GTN also lets you overclock your processor. (We won’t for this build.) Memory is limited to two slots but again, that's all you need in a build like this.

Port-wise, the board offers DVI, Ethernet, PS/2, five analog audio connections, and an S/PDIF optical out. The USB selection includes four USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5Gbps) Type-A ports, one USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Type-A port, and one USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Type-C port. Interestingly, Biostar’s motherboard also includes HDMI, which means you can use it to output video if you pair it with one of the Ryzen-based APUs coming out in February. Many motherboards lack the feature. Basically, Biostar’s Racing X370GTN packs everything you need for a solid mini-ITX gaming rig, except for native Wi-Fi, and at a fine price.

AMD

Processor: You know what’s even more satisfying than a tiny gaming PC? A tiny gaming PC with all the cores! We’re going with AMD’s disruptive Ryzen multi-core processors. While Intel’s rival 8th-gen “Coffee Lake” CPUs launched late last year, only high-end Z370 motherboards have been made available, and they’re pricey.

Mentioned in this article AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Processor with Wraith Spire Cooler $199.99 MSRP $219.99 View on Amazon

I’d originally planned to build this with the flagship Ryzen 7 1800X processor ($350 on Amazon) because the idea of a shoebox-sized PC with 8 cores and 16 threads makes me drool. Because the scope shifted to a 1080p gaming PC, I opted for the Ryzen 5 1600, which recently received a permanent price slashing to $199.99 on Amazon. Six cores, 12 threads, and the Wraith Spire CPU cooler included for under $200?! Yes, please.

Brad Chacos/IDG The EVGA GTX 1050 Ti.

Graphics card: I’d originally hoped to stuff a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition into this itty-bitty SilverStone Sugo SG13, but well, they’re selling for $1,300 these days. Hard pass. So now we’re using a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti. This card delivers console-beating 1080p performance without breaking the bank—even though it is selling for higher than its $140 MSRP right now.

The EVGA GTX 1050 Ti cost $180 on Newegg when we spec’d out this rig, but it’s since leaped to over $330. Volatile graphics card prices sure do ruin a good build. Just grab the cheapest GTX 1050 Ti you can find on Newegg, but you probably don’t want to spend more than around $200.

Most of these energy-efficient cards have a single fan and don’t need supplementary power cables, making them perfect for a space-constrained mini-ITX build. Ideally, you’d use a reference card with a blower-style fan in a small form-factor case in order to expel the hot air out of the rear of your system, but Nvidia never created a Founders Edition version of this card. It doesn’t get overly hot anyway.

The 6GB GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 570 would be the best 1080p gaming option in a vacuum, but here in reality, they’re selling for more than twice their MSRPs. Again: Hard pass. The GTX 1050 Ti gets the job done, as you'll see later!

Brad Chacos

Memory: RAM prices suck, too. Our 8GB kit of Corsair Vengeance 3,000MHz RAM costs a staggering $120 on Amazon these days, a twofold price increase compared to what it cost in January 2017, per CamelCamelCamel. That hurts—and every memory kit has been similarly affected. You just have to grit your teeth and pay the price if you’re building a PC these days. The Ryzen platform requires DDR4 RAM, so you can’t just swap in DDR3 sticks left over from a previous computer.

Mentioned in this article Corsair Vengeance LPX 8GB (2x4GB) DDR4 3000MHz kit $114.99 MSRP $74.99 View on Amazon

Shop around if you want to look for a better price, but take note of two things. First, you want 8GB of RAM for a gaming PC—some modern games list that as the minimum requirement these days. Second, Ryzen’s performance increases with faster RAM, which is why we’re using a 3,000MHz kit. Dropping down to the 2,400MHz version of this Corsair Vengeance kit cuts $15 off the price if you’re really pinching pennies, though.

Storage: I used an older Intel 730 series SSD I had lying around for this build, because I’m a sucker for aggressive silver skulls. They’re discontinued now, though. If you’re following along, consider picking up the Samsung 850 EVO ($150 on Amazon for 500GB) instead. Samsung’s drive is the best SSD for most people thanks to its superb mix of performance, capacity, and affordability.

SilverStone Awwww, it's a tiny power supply!

Mentioned in this article SilverStone 450W SFX Power Supply (ST45SF-V3) $59.99 MSRP $59.99 View on Amazon

Power supply: The Sugo SG13 accepts standard ATX power supplies, but the power supply sits above the motherboard in the case. Going with a full-sized PSU wouldn’t give much clearance for the CPU cooler; you’d basically need to use a closed-loop liquid cooler or low-profile air cooler. Instead, we opted for SilverStone’s ST45SF ($60 on Amazon) so that we could use the Wraith Spire CPU cooler included with the Ryzen 5 1600. This tiny 450W, 80 Plus Bronze-rated power supply is tailor-made for small form factor PCs and comes with an adapter bracket to fit into standard PSU slots. It’s cute!

Grand total: $854. Even with a modest graphics card and just 8GB of RAM, today’s sky-high hardware prices nudged the total higher than expected. If you buy a basic monitor like this $90 HP Pavilion model, an affordable keyboard and mouse combo like the Logitech MK120 ($15.90 on Amazon), and a $30 Windows 10 license on Kinguin to complete the PC package, the final price winds up around $1,000.

