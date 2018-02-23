Origin EON17-X review: This monster gaming laptop challenges high-end desktop PCs

Spoiler alert: We’ve never tested a gaming laptop as all-around powerful as the Origin PC EON17-X.

This big, badass notebook pushes the pedal to the metal with the most potent hardware available, and then Origin PC cranks things to 11 by overclocking both the full-fat GeForce GTX 1080 and the Core i7-8700K processor. Yes, this laptop rocks a desktop processor, and not just any desktop processor—it’s the fastest one currently available. With 6 cores and 12 threads, the EON17-X demolishes CPU benchmarks. It blazes through triple-A games. Hell, it might be able to literally crush its slim, trim Nvidia Max-Q competition.

Origin’s audacious gaming laptop doesn’t just embrace the “desktop replacement” classification, it relishes in it. It’s a monster in every sense of the word. Let’s dig in.

Origin PC EON17-X specs, features, and price

The EON17-X can be heavily customized on Origin PC’s website. The baseline configuration costs $1,935 and includes a quad-core Intel Core i3-8100, a GeForce GTX 1060 paired with a 120Hz, 1920x1080 G-Sync display, 8GB of memory, and a 500GB Seagate FireCuda hybrid hard drive.

But you can tweak and upgrade virtually every aspect of the system. (Cue Burger King’s “Have it your way” jingle.) Want a fancier Wi-Fi card, a fully custom paint job on the lid, and storage drives galore? Or a 4K screen paired with a video capture card for gorgeous Twitch streams? Go for it. Origin also offers quality-of-life upgrades such as factory overclocks, professional screen calibration, and upgraded thermal paste options.

Adam Patrick Murray/IDG

But you’ll need to spend more to turn this desktop replacement into a desktop killer. The high-end configuration Origin PC sent us for review will set you back a cool $3,712. Here are the details:

CPU : 6-core Intel Core i7 with Origin’s Professional Processor Overclocking

: 6-core Intel Core i7 with Origin’s Professional Processor Overclocking GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 with Origin’s Professional Graphics Card Overclocking

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 with Origin’s Professional Graphics Card Overclocking Display : 17.3-inch 2560x1440 IPS 120Hz G-Sync matte display with Origin’s screen calibration option and 45-day “No dead pixel” guarantee

: 17.3-inch 2560x1440 IPS 120Hz G-Sync matte display with Origin’s screen calibration option and 45-day “No dead pixel” guarantee Memory : 16GB G.Skill Ripjaws 3,000MHz

: 16GB G.Skill Ripjaws 3,000MHz Storage : 512GB Samsung 960 Pro NVMe SSD, 2TB Seagate FireCuda hybrid drive

: 512GB Samsung 960 Pro NVMe SSD, 2TB Seagate FireCuda hybrid drive Audio : Integrated High-Definition Audio powered by Sound Blaster Xfi MB5 w/ external 7.1 support

: Integrated High-Definition Audio powered by Sound Blaster Xfi MB5 w/ external 7.1 support Networking : Killer E2400 LAN, Killer Wireless AC 1535 Dual Band (with Bluetooth)

: Killer E2400 LAN, Killer Wireless AC 1535 Dual Band (with Bluetooth) Ports : HDMI, 2x Mini-DisplayPort, ethernet, Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Type-C, 4x USB 3.1, SD card reader, lock slot, microphone jack, headphone jack, audio in/out

: HDMI, 2x Mini-DisplayPort, ethernet, Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Type-C, 4x USB 3.1, SD card reader, lock slot, microphone jack, headphone jack, audio in/out Webcam : 1080p

: 1080p Dimensions : 16.4 x 11.6 x 1.6 inches

: 16.4 x 11.6 x 1.6 inches Weight : 8.6 pounds

: 8.6 pounds Price: $3,712 as configured, $1,935 baseline

Every part of this rig is potent, but the CPU is the brightest star of the show. The vast majority of high-end gaming laptops ship with Intel’s Core i7-7700HQ, a quad-core, 8-thread mobile chip that can turbo up to 3.8GHz clock speeds. The EON17-X ups the ante with a full-blown desktop Core i7-8700K processor, Intel’s current mainstream flagship. The chip packs 6 cores and a whopping 12 threads, with clock speeds ranging from 3.7GHz to 4.7GHz—and then Origin applied an overclock on top of that. This system absolutely demolishes our CPU benchmark suite, as you’ll see later.

Brad Chacos/IDG That’s a staggering amount of threads for a laptop, running at spectacularly high clock speeds.

The EON17-X chews through modern games, too. The overclocked, desktop-class GeForce GTX 1080 inside delivers more than enough power to drive the 120Hz, 2560x1440p matte display at high frame rates. That vibrant screen is bolstered by Nvidia’s buttery-smooth G-Sync technology, which eliminates stuttering and tearing by synchronizing the refresh rate of the display and GPU.

Stellar audio—all too rare in laptops—accompany those sumptuous visuals. Origin PC’s notebook includes a dedicated subwoofer on its undercarriage. Paired with Creative’s customizable Sound Blaster Connect 2 software, the EON17-X had no problem filling my office with big, booming sound. Games, music, and videos all came through crisp, clear, and warm. You’ll still probably want to snag a nice gaming headset though, because the superb sonics can be drowned out by the laptop’s roaring fans during intense gameplay sessions, but it’s not required.

Brad Chacos/IDG The Origin EON17-X came overclocked from the factory.

Origin loaded our review unit with 16GB of G.Skill RAM clocked at 3,000MHz. Configurations on the Origin website top out at 2,800MHz, however, and you can push the capacity all the way up to 64GB. What we’re testing is more than enough for high-end gaming and standard desktop tasks though.

Our configuration includes a 512GB Samsung 960 Pro NVMe SSD as a boot drive paired with a 2TB Seagate FireCuda hybrid drive. The 960 Pro is one of the fastest SSDs we’ve ever tested, and the EON17-X benefits from blisteringly fast start-up and application load times. Your media and games launch lickity-split even if you offload them to the FireCuda, as the hybrid storage solution is basically a roomy hard drive mashed together with a small amount of SSD-like flash storage for faster load times on your most-used files.

Origin EON17-X laptop design

Brad Chacos/IDG Replacing the EON17-X’s SSD and other hardware couldn’t be easier.

Packing such powerful hardware into a laptop and then overclocking it isn’t for the faint of heart, though—or more accurately, the weak of arms. The Origin EON17-X is huge, at 1.6 inches thick and 8.6 pounds, to accommodate the parts and the ample cooling required to tame them.

Removing five tiny screws from the larger, heavily ventilated panel on the bottom of the laptop grants access to the cooling, NVMe SSD, and RAM. Taking two more screws out of a smaller secondary panel reveals the hard drive, and the replaceable battery pops out after sliding a couple of latches. Props to Origin for designing such a replacement-friendly laptop.

Adam Patrick Murray/IDG

Many (too many) gaming laptops come clad in black, with red accents. Our review unit upends that tradition with a sleek red lid, punctuated by Origin’s black circular “eye of the hurricane” logo and a small brushed aluminum section at its base. It’s damned attractive. The keyboard deck and bottom of the notebook are plain black plastic though. It looks nice enough, but an option to upgrade to more premium materials would be welcome, especially if you’re already spending nearly $4,000 on a configuration like this one. Large speaker grilles built into the base, just underneath the lid, blast out the booming audio mentioned earlier.

Adam Patrick Murray/IDG

As with Origin’s smaller EVO15-S Max-Q laptop, the inputs are solid and functional, yet unexceptional. The keyboard’s keys are somewhat mushy, but feel nice and comfortable overall, with somewhat weak customizable RGB backlighting split into four zones. Per-key backlighting would be nice, and considering the laptop’s thickness I’d love if Origin offered a mechanical keyboard similar to the Acer Predator Triton 700’s, but those are minor wishlish items. I worked and played on these keys with no complaints. The touchpad proves similarly stalwart and straightforward, with a fingerprint reader built into its upper-left corner.

Adam Patrick Murray/IDG

Adam Patrick Murray/IDG

This beast’s ample port selection lives up to the “desktop replacement” name. You’ll find four speedy USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Type-C port, Thunderbolt 3, ethernet, SD card and lock slots, HDMI, a pair of Mini-DisplayPorts, and audio jacks galore. The video ports and power connector sit on the rear, though, and can be awkward to reach without picking up and shifting around the laptop.

Adam Patrick Murray/IDG The rear ports.

Finally, Origin PC delivers a truly stellar out-of-box experience befitting a laptop of this stature. The box is loaded with Origin PC swag, the Windows install is blissfully free of unwanted bloatware, and Origin gives you free lifetime email and 24/7 phone assistance for the EON17-X, as well as free lifetime labor if you want to swap out any components in the future. You won’t get a personal touch like this from the big-box companies. For more benefits details, check out the “the boutique PC builder difference” section of PCWorld’s recent Origin EVO15-S review.

