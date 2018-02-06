Follow PCWorld live on Twitch!

PCWorld now has an official Twitch channel! In addition to Facebook and YouTube you can now follow us on any major video streaming site of your choice. Here's what to expect in the early days:

Live shows like The Full Nerd - our PC hardware podcast

Monthly PC builds - from budget to high end

And of course weekly game streams

Our game streams will be a mixture of unreleased titles as well as old favorites. We'll also be featuring hardware that we have tested or currently are testing so you can check out performance metrics.

So head over to www.Twitch.tv/PCWorldUS and click on the follow button in the top right hand corner. And then come join us when we go live!