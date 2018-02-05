News

Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet is $60

Amazon has a bunch of devices on sale right now, including the Fire HD 8 tablet for $60.

Contributor, PCWorld |

firehd8
Amazon
More like this

Amazon has put its devices on sale again, and among the discounted items is something for tablet fans: Right now, you can get the Fire HD 8 tablet with Alexa for $60.

This is one of Amazon’s famous “special offers” devices, which means you can get it cheaper because you have to put up with onboard advertising—not to mention the specs are mid-to-low range.

This tablet features 16GB onboard storage, an 8-inch screen with 1200-by-800 resolution at 189 pixels per inch, a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, a 2 megapixel rear-facing camera, a VGA front-facing camera for video chat, and dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi. It weighs a little less than a pound, and Amazon says the battery can last up to 12 hours under mixed-use (browsing, streaming, and reading).

If you need to talk to Alexa—Amazon’s personal digital assistant—it’s available at the press of a button on the Fire HD 8. Similar to other Amazon devices, Alexa can provide data such as the weather or your calendar appointments, play music, or control your smart home devices.

firehd8 Amazon

Today’s deal: Amazon Fire HD 8 for $60 at Amazon. ]

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon