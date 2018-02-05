Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet is $60

Amazon has put its devices on sale again, and among the discounted items is something for tablet fans: Right now, you can get the Fire HD 8 tablet with Alexa for $60.

This is one of Amazon’s famous “special offers” devices, which means you can get it cheaper because you have to put up with onboard advertising—not to mention the specs are mid-to-low range.

This tablet features 16GB onboard storage, an 8-inch screen with 1200-by-800 resolution at 189 pixels per inch, a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, a 2 megapixel rear-facing camera, a VGA front-facing camera for video chat, and dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi. It weighs a little less than a pound, and Amazon says the battery can last up to 12 hours under mixed-use (browsing, streaming, and reading).

If you need to talk to Alexa—Amazon’s personal digital assistant—it’s available at the press of a button on the Fire HD 8. Similar to other Amazon devices, Alexa can provide data such as the weather or your calendar appointments, play music, or control your smart home devices.

