News

Best Buy is selling an 8TB external hard drive for $160 again

Best Buy is selling WD's 8TB easystore drive for $20 less than Amazon right now.

Contributor, PCWorld |

wdeasystore
WD
More like this

When you need external storage for your PC, you might as well go big: Best Buy has dropped the price of WD's 8TB easystore drive to $160.

The last time we saw this deal was early January, and as we acknowledged last time, this drive was cheaper in November during the Black Friday madness. However, this is still a good price. A similar drive sells for $20 more on Amazon right now.

WD's easystore drive features a promised data transfer rate of 5Gbps over USB 3.0, and comes with WD Backup software if you need help figuring out how to backup your PC's files. Otherwise you can use your favorite backup utility such as Windows 10's File History. This drive also has a two-year warranty.

Note that this is a desktop (not portable) hard drive, which means it requires its own power source as well as enough room to clear its 6.7-inch height and its 1.9-inch width.

wdeasystore WD

[ Today's deal: 8TB WD easystore external hard drive for $160 at Best Buy. ]

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon