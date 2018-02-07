PCWorld's February Digital Magazine: Meltdown and Spectre security flaws

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Magazine. Available as single copies or as a monthly subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Magazine for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the February issue

In this issue we tell you what you can do about the Spectre and Meltdown security flaws, how they affect your hardware, and what you can do to stop them. We have all the best stuff from CES 2018, including new PC hardware, Android announcements, and games.

Other highlights include:

News : AMD reveals Ryzen 2, Threadripper 2, 7nm Navi, and more in CES blockbuster



: AMD reveals Ryzen 2, Threadripper 2, 7nm Navi, and more in CES blockbuster HP Spectre x360 13t (late 2017) review: An 8th-gen CPU leads a raft of upgrades

An 8th-gen CPU leads a raft of upgrades Lenovo Ideapad Miix 520 Review: It's built like a tank you can actually carry

It's built like a tank you can actually carry Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: One of these smart speakers is better than the other

One of these smart speakers is better than the other Here's How: How to protect your PC from the major Meltdown and Spectre CPU flaws

Video highlights

Watch: Samsung's Micro LED TV is still developing, but the company showed an early unit at CES. Instead of one LED changing color behind a sheet of glass, micro LEDs will come in an RGB trio. These LEDs will also be out in front rather than glassed-in.

How to subscribe and start reading

Subscribers can visit this page to learn how to access PCWorld on any device and start reading the current issue right away.

Not a subscriber? With the PCWorld's subscription, you get access to the digital magazine on as many devices as you’d like. Subscribe today!