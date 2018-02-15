Save Hundreds On Lifetime Access To 9,500 Hours Of Tech Training Courses

For many of us, learning new skills involves going back to school and sinking hundreds of hours—and thousands of dollars—into traditional courses. But, this isn't the only option out there. The Complete eduCBA Professional Training Bundle lets you bolster your understanding of in-demand fields, like app development and project management, on your own time and for a fraction of the cost. Plus, you can pick up a lifetime subscription today for over 90% off the usual price.

This collection includes more than 4,800 courses covering a myriad of different career paths and soft skills. From creating your own Android and iOS apps to improving your managerial know-how and communication skills, this collection gives you the tools to keep learning on your own terms. Plus, you can even train to earn certifications in project management, finance, IT, and more.

A lifetime subscription to the Complete eduCBA Professional Training Bundle normally retails for $7,970, but you can get it on sale today for only $79.99.