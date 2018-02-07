The Full Nerd episode 40: How to survive the graphics card pricing crisis

In this special episode of the Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray focus attention solely on the GPU crisis that’s sent graphics card prices skyrocketing, rendering DIY PCs unfeasible.

Why are prices so high? (Hint: It’s not just miners.) Are cheap consoles or cheap GPUs a better option for gamers in a pinch? What prebuilt gaming PCs are worth your money? Can AMD’s imminent Ryzen/Vega APU mash-up emerge as a savior? Is the PC hardware industry doing anything to fix the supply problem? Will bitcoin’s recent crash make graphics cards affordable again? (Hint: It’s not just miners.)

It’s a complicated subject, but you’ll find answers to all those and more in the hour-long discussion embedded above. For even more info, be sure to check out PCWorld’s guides on the best prebuilt gaming PC deals for any budget and how to keep gaming in the coin mining era.

