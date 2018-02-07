Opinion

The Full Nerd episode 40: How to survive the graphics card pricing crisis

Why's, how's, and what-to-do's.

Today's show is all about the crippling graphics card price crisis.
In this special episode of the Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad ChacosAlaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray focus attention solely on the GPU crisis that’s sent graphics card prices skyrocketing, rendering DIY PCs unfeasible.  

Why are prices so high? (Hint: It’s not just miners.) Are cheap consoles or cheap GPUs a better option for gamers in a pinch? What prebuilt gaming PCs are worth your money? Can AMD’s imminent Ryzen/Vega APU mash-up emerge as a savior? Is the PC hardware industry doing anything to fix the supply problem? Will bitcoin’s recent crash make graphics cards affordable again? (Hint: It’s not just miners.)

It’s a complicated subject, but you’ll find answers to all those and more in the hour-long discussion embedded above. For even more info, be sure to check out PCWorld’s guides on the best prebuilt gaming PC deals for any budget and how to keep gaming in the coin mining era.

You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 40 on YouTube (toss us a follow while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.  

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (again, please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. Be sure to follow PCWorld on Facebook or YouTube to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time!

