You can get a 3-port car charger for $7.40 today

If you've got a smartphone with a fancy new USB-C port—or you own a Nintendo Switch—today's deal will interest you. Aukey is selling a three-port car charger via Amazon for $7.40 when you use coupon code 6DULVOPL.

This charger is usually $20, so you're getting it for 63% off the usual price. Aukey's deal lasts until February 14.

As you might've guessed from the intro, this charger has one USB-C port and two standard USB-A ports. That means it can charge any device you throw at it, including a Type-C device with a Type-C charging cord. No need for adapters or Type-A-to-Type-C cables for your USB-C devices.

The charger also features Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 via its USB-C port for those phones that support the technology. If you don't have a Quick Charge 3.0 device, then you'll get a maximum of 3A/5V from the USB-C port and 2.4A/5V from each USB-A port, even during simultaneous use.

Aukey

