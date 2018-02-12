Watch us build a tiny Ryzen APU gaming PC

AMD’s Ryzen APU with Radeon Vega graphics could be just what budget-minded gamers need to get through the great GPU crisis of 2018. We've never seen this level of graphical performance on an integrated chip, so we decided to build one of our own. Can it run Crysis? Tune in to PCWorld's YouTube, Twitch, or Facebook on Tuesday, February 13th, at 10:00 a.m. PST, to build along with us.

Preparations

The first step in any build is to figure out which parts you need and why. Check out this prep video, which details what we picked.

Check out the parts:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 2200G with stock cooler

Motherboard: MSI B350i Pro AC

PSU: Silverstone ST30F

RAM: Corsair Vengence 8GB DDR4 3200

Case: Silverstone SG13P

SSD: Kingston HyperX Savage 240GB

HDD: A random 2TB drive we found in the lab

Build

Gordon promises a short build this time. Will it happen? You'll have to tune in live on Tuesday, February 13th at 10:00 a.m. PST on PCWorld's YouTube, Twitch, or Facebook to find out! As always we'll be answering questions, probably having a few beers, and learning some things along the way.

Testing

After we finish building,we'll then begin the testing to see just how well the Ryzen 3 2200G performs in current games. Check back later for the full details!