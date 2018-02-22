GogoToro Outlet Evaders review: A fun, powerful, and portable power bank

GogoToro recently released a series of power banks inspired by classic video games: There’s the DexCharge, Cheeky-Charger, and Outlet Evaders. Each pack comes with a different color scheme, as well as a sheet of stickers for the user to customize the pack. For this review, I’m specifically evaluating the Outlet Evaders pack, available for $39 from GGTR’s site or Amazon.

Note: This review is part of our roundup of portable power banks. Go there for details on competing products and our testing methods.

Included in the box is the battery pack itself, a microUSB cable, a carrying case, and the previously mentioned a sticker sheet for decorating the pack.

The power bank comes in black with a single Space Invaders–inspired character on top. It’s small enough to fit into a coat pocket or backpack without being a burden, making it ideal for a night out or when traveling. A power button sits on the left side of the pack, and in front are two USB-A ports, with one colored orange to make it easy to tell which has Quick Charge 3.0 capabilities.

A microUSB port in the middle of the larger ports can be used to charge the pack itself. There’s also a USB-C port on the right side, but it can only be used to charge the pack. It’s an unfortunate decision, because during testing I did find myself wanting to use the USB-C port to charge a phone.

On the bottom of the pack are four indicator lights. When the power button is pressed, the lights turn on, white in color, and indicate how much of a charge the pack itself has left. In total, it took just under 4.5 hours to charge the Outlet Evaders pack from completely empty to full.

With a total capacity of 10,000 milliamp-hours (37 Wh) our testing found the pack to have nearly 80-percent efficiency. More specifically, 79.38-percent. That puts the Outlet Evaders’ performance in the middle of all the packs we’ve tested.

Bottom line: GGTR’s Outlet Evader power bank performs respectably and has a sweet gaming theme, but it faces stiff competition because of its high price relative to its capacity.