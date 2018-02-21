Walmart's selling a white Philips Hue lightbulb for $10 today

Today's a good day to stock up on light bulbs for your smart home. Walmart is selling a single Philips Hue White A19 bulb for $10—or for 33 percent off the usual price. This deal is particularly nice since you can buy the exact amount of bulbs you want. Previously, the best price we've seen is a two-pack for $30.

The Philips Hue White A19 is a plain white LED bulb (read our review here). It doesn't have colors and doesn't come with a Philips Bridge. The Bridge is the go-between for the ZigBee-based Hue bulbs and a home network.

Philips doesn't recommend using these bulbs without the Bridge even if you have a ZigBee-friendly hub like the SmartThings Hub or the Echo Plus—though you technically could. If you don't already have a Hue Bridge or at least some kind of ZigBee hub, however, these lights won't do much for you.

Philips Hue bulbs work with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. They're for indoor use only and come with a two-year warranty.

