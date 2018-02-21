Opinion

The Full Nerd episode 41: Nvidia rumors, Spectre updates, and will Ryzen APUs stay relevant?

Should PC gamers buy AMD Ryzen APUs or a console? What will Nvidia's new cards be called?

Will APUs stay relevant? Plus: Nvidia rumors, Spectre/Meltdown updates, Q&A | The Full Nerd Ep 41
Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics. In today's show we discuss whether or not APUs will stay relevant after the GPU/mining crisis, the new rumors around Nvidia's next graphics cards, some Spectre and Meltown...
In this episode of the Full Nerd, the crew mulls whether Ryzen APUs even matter, pick apart the Nvidia Volta / Ampere / Turing / Kardassian rumors, and update you on Meltdown and Spectre.

Gordon Mah UngBrad ChacosAlaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray kick things off by talking about AMD’s hot new Ryzen APUs and whether they’ll even be relevant if graphics card prices settle down. If you're a PC gamer without a graphics card, should you buy one of these or a cheap Xbox One? The debate gets heated!

We then go Full Nerd on the rumors of yet another codename for Nvidia’s upcoming graphics chips, then provide the latest update on the never-ending Meltdown and Spectre CPU flaw story.

Finally, we open the floor and answer tech questions from the live audience. Be sure to follow PCWorld on Facebook or YouTube to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time!

