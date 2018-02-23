News

Walmart has the Intel Core i7-8700K for just over $300 today

Walmart's selling Intel's latest CPU for $26 cheaper than its competition right now.

Contributor, PCWorld |

Core i7-8700K Coffee Lake
Gordon Mah Ung
More like this

Today's a good day to get a deal on a powerful Intel processor: Walmart has the Intel Core i7-8700K for $313. That's $26 cheaper than the retailer's competition, and one of the lowest non-coupon prices we've seen yet.

The Core i7-8700K is part of Intel's newest line of CPUs that rolled out in late 2017. These eight-generation "Coffee Lake" chips were a notable upgrade over previous generations, due to an increase in core count: While Kaby Lake (and earlier) Core processors offered two or four cores, Coffee Lake parts offer four or six cores. Thanks AMD.

This particular CPU, the Core i7-8700K, is an unlocked six-core processor with HyperThreading. It features a base clock speed of 3.7GHz and a turbo boost of 4.7GHz. When we reviewed the Core i7-8700K back in October, we called it "essentially an improved Kaby Lake CPU." That said, the i7-8700K has enough improvements that we don't recommend opting for an i7-7700K unless "you want an immediate feeling of remorse."

The i7-8700K simply outperforms its predecessor. It's also a good choice over the eight-core Ryzen 7 1700X for gaming, due to better single-core performance. However, if you're a content creator, AMD's processor is better match for you, thanks to the higher core count.

Core i7-8700K Coffee Lake Gordon Mah Ung

[ Today's deal: Intel "Coffee Lake" Core i7-8700K for $313 at Walmart. ]

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon