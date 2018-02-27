News

Amazon's got an LG 34-inch curved G-Sync monitor for $150 off

The LG 34UC89G-B is a 34-inch curved 2560x1080 display with G-Sync on sale at Amazon for $600.

Today's a good day to get a great 34-inch G-Sync monitor. Amazon's got the curved LG 34UC89G-B on sale for $600, which is the lowest price yet for this monitor based on data from CamelCamelCamel. Usually it sells for over $700, and earlier this month it was selling for $750.

LG's monitor features a 34-inch HD PS display with a 2560x1080 resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 5-millisecond response time. It comes loaded with Nvidia G-Sync so you can synchronize refresh rates between your monitor and a compatible GeForce graphics card.

For extras, LG added a Black Stabilizer feature that makes it easier to see more detail in dark game scenes, and there's also an on-screen "crosshair" feature to help you aim in first-person shooters. Finally, LG added its Dynamic Action Sync, which is supposed to reduce input lag.

lg34uc89g b LG

[Today's deal: LG 34UC89G-B for $600 on Amazon.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

