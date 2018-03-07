Grab Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition for 20% off at Green Man Gaming

Good news! The long-awaited Final Fantasy XV PC port runs like a champ, and it looks drop-dead gorgeous. Better news! Even though the game only released on Tuesday, Green Man Gaming is already selling Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition for 20 percent off.

That brings the total down to $40, whereas all other storefronts—Steam, Origin, Amazon, and the Microsoft Store—are selling Final Fantasy XV for its full $50 price tag. And if you’re one of those “Steam or nothing” types, fear not. Green Man Gaming is selling the game as a Steam key, complete with the nifty “Bonus Half-Life pack” that gives you a crowbar, Half-Life-styled outfits, and Gordon Freeman’s distinctive scientist glasses.

The game gobbles up a massive amount of hard drive space, especially if you opt into the high-resolution textures pack, which adds another 65GB to the total. Other than that, though, its system requirements are fairly modest until you ramp things up to 4K resolution. It looks absolutely stunning too—Nvidia helped Square Enix optimize the Windows Edition to turn it into the definitive way to play the game.

Minimum requirements (720p/30fps):

Windows 7/8.1/10 64-bit

Intel Core i5-2500 (3.3GHz or higher) or AMD FX-6100 (3.3GHz or higher)

GeForce GTX 760, GeForce GTX 1050, or AMD Radeon R9 280

8GB memory

Over 100GB free space (SSD recommended)

Recommended requirements (1080p/30fps):

Windows 7/8.1/10 64-bit

Intel Core i7-3770 (3.4GHz or higher) or AMD FX-8350 (4.0 GHz or higher)

GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or Radeon RX 480

16GB memory

Over 100GB free space (SSD recommended)

4K HDR requirements, per Nvidia (4K/30fps)

Windows 7/8.1/10 64-bit

Intel Core i7-7700 (3.6GHz or higher) or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X (3.6GHz or higher)

GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

16GB memory

Over 155GB free space (SSD recommended)

Disabling some of Nvidia’s GameWorks features can improve performance though. We’d recommend leaving HairWorks on since it goes great with the wooly animals and flowing hair in the game, but turning off ShadowLibs and VXAO boosted our frame rates by 10fps each with a GTX 980 Ti at 1080p resolution. Check out PCWorld’s Final Fantasy XV PC port report for the full scoop, then head over to Green Man Gaming to grab the game for cheap if you feel like going on a road trip with Noctis and the boys.