Cyan teases a project of some sort tied to Myst's 25th anniversary

Hot on the heels of last week’s Firmament announcement, today Cyan teased another project in the works. 2018 is, of course, the 25th anniversary of Myst, and it looks like Cyan’s preparing...something. Hard to say what, exactly, but something.

On Wednesday afternoon Cyan’s Twitter account sent out a series of messages in the familiar handwriting of Myst mainstay Atrus. The message, in its entirety: “Perhaps the ending has not yet been written...” This was then followed up by a shot of the Myst Island linking book, a pen, and a sticky note with “25” on it, underlined. Here, take a look:

There was also a link to myst.com, which took upwards of five minutes for me to load—apparently a lot of people are pretty excited. Once I got through though...oh, it was the same thing. Same message about the ending, same image of the linking book, and then a form for a mailing list.

Which is to say: There aren’t any details about what, if anything, Cyan has planned. The most obvious hypothesis is another Myst remaster. Myst: Masterpiece Edition released in 2000, and while still available on Steam and GOG.com it can also be pretty unstable on modern-era machines. An update, maybe with a new chapter or world tacked on (to explain today’s “ending” message), would be welcome. A new realMyst is a bit less likely given that realMyst: Masterpiece Edition just released in 2015—but hey, who knows.

Myst III and IV have been unavailable (legally) for years now, so next theory on the list is a re-release of those. Not necessarily outlandish to think about.

Then there are the really wild theories, like development of a Myst VI. Given Cyan’s current stature I’d be hard-pressed to believe a Myst VI was secretly in development at the same time as Firmament—but again, who knows. Maybe Obduction convinced a publisher to take a risk there.

In any case, it’s an intriguing tease. I’ve reached out to Cyan to see if anyone will divulge more, and we’ll keep you updated if indeed there’s anything else to divulge. Until then, let the theories fly.