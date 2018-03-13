News

Staples has an awesome deal on this 24-inch Dell UltraSharp display

The Dell U2412M with 1920x1200 resolution is $160 at Staples today.

Contributor, PCWorld

dellu2412m
Dell
Staples is a great source for monitor deals, and today there's a great buy on a 24-inch 1920x1200 Dell display. The office supply store is selling the Dell UltraSharp U2421M for $160, about $25 cheaper than you'll find elsewhere based on the best prices right now. It's also close to the all-time low on Amazon, which was $152.38 from a third-party seller in September, according to CamelCamelCamel.

This 24-inch IPS display has the aforementioned 1920x1200 resolution, giving it a 16:10 aspect ratio. Inputs include VGA, DVI-D (with HDCP), DisplayPort, and four USB 2.0 (two on the back, and two on the side). It also has a 178-degree viewing angle, and a response time of 8 milliseconds.

The stand allows the monitor to tilt, swivel, and pivot so you can use it in standard landscape or portrait modes. It's also height adjustable up to 4.5-inches and comes with some built-in cable management to make things a little neater. In the box you get the monitor, stand, and one each of DVI, USB, and VGA cables.

dellu2412m 1 Dell

[Today's deal: Dell UltraSharp U2421M for $160 at Staples.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

