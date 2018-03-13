This magnetic dashboard phone mount is under $10 today

If you’re someone who uses your phone in the car—and, honestly, who doesn’t?—a convenient way to keep it hands-free and at the ready is a magnetic mount. Right now, Amazon is offering a pretty solid deal for the KEKU Magnetic Car Cell Phone Mount, which comes in a two-pack and is on sale now for $9.99.

Although the listed MSRP of $21.88 is steep, this offering is often available at a discount, with an average price just shy of $17. That said, this particular discount is the most significant yet, and at about 40 percent off the average price, it seems like the best deal on these KEKU mounts yet.

While we haven’t personally reviewed these mounts, they seem to be well received by Amazon customers, with 4.1 stars out of 5 over nearly 500 reviews. If you do decide to snag them, make sure your phone case can accommodate a metal plate, as you’ll need it to make the connection. We should also caution that this mount sticks to your dashboard with adhesive, and may not work with textured dashboard surfaces.

[Today’s deal: The KEKU Magnetic Car Cell Phone Mount two-pack for $9.99 on Amazon.]