Drones are pretty nifty devices, but the prices for the best ones can often feel as high as the altitudes the drones can reach. Fortunately, B&H currently has a one-day sale on the DJI Phantom 4 Advanced Quadcopter that lets you pick up the device for $370 off the regular price of $1,199. All total, you'll be paying just $829 as B&H is offering free shipping.

The quadcopter flies at around 44 miles per hour and can stay up in the air for around 30 minutes. It also comes with five sensors for avoiding obstacles, and its 20MP camera can capture 4K video with a range of 4.35 miles.

We've actually tried out a version of this quadcopter, which we heard was relatively easy to pick up and use. We were happy to see that the device lived up to the hype and that we had little trouble with the full controller that comes with it. The "Advanced" version on offer here is essentially the same device, but with better specs for the camera.

"Its two joysticks were easy to use and required little effort—one controlled tilt and height, the other controlled direction (backwards, forwards, left, and right)," reviewer Leah Yamshon said. "After a quick tutorial from an experienced DJI pilot, I was zipping the Phantom 4 all around the cage in no time. I had no problems keeping it steady when big gusts of wind tried to knock it off course, and I even nailed the landing."

If all that sounds good, hop on this deal now before it flies away later tonight.

For what it's worth, Amazon is also offering the same drone for the same price, but at the time of writing there's only a single unit available. There's a good chance it'll be gone by the time you read this.

[Today's deal: DJI Phantom 4 Advanced Quadcopter for $829 from B&H.]

This story, "Today only, save $370 on a DJI Phantom 4 Advanced drone from B&H" was originally published by Macworld .