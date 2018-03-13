Opinion

The Full Nerd Episode 43: Diving into the controversy around the GeForce Partner Program

In this episode of the Full Nerd, we interview HardOCP editor Kyle Bennett on his allegations that Nvidia's GeForce Partner Program hurts consumers

The Full Nerd
Kyle Bennett from HardOCP: What's up with Nvidia's GeForce Partner Program? | The Full Nerd Ep 43
More for you to like:
tfn
GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1, and 4-core vs. 8-core | The Full Nerd Ep. 0 GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1,... (01:11:30)
tfn
GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull Canyon NUC | The Full Nerd Ep. 1 GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull... (57:42)
tfn
Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and just $200 for the Radeon RX 480?! | The Full Nerd Ep. 2 Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and... (01:06:21)
tfn
Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming PC | The Full Nerd Ep. 3 Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming... (01:31:14)
tfn
Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX 1060 debuts! RX-480 fixed! | The Full Nerd Ep. 4 Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX... (01:09:05)
tfn
Kaby Lake-X, AMD vs. Nvidia and world's largest hard drive | The Full Nerd: Ep. 5 Kaby Lake-X, AMD vs. Nvidia and...
Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics. In this special episode we are joined by Kyle Bennett from HardOCP to talk about Nvidia's controversial Geforce Partner Program. Read his Kyle's full article on...
Kyle Bennett from HardOCP: What's up with Nvidia's GeForce Partner Program? | The Full Nerd Ep 43
More like this

In this special episode of the Full Nerd, Gordon, Alaina and Adam interview Kyle Bennett of HardOCP.com about his allegation that Nvidia's GeForce Partner Program is more about hurting Intel and AMD than helping OEMs and board makers.

You can watch the full episode above or on YouTube here. If you're into the audio brevity thing, you can listen to the audio feed on our Sound Cloud account here

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss 

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. Be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon