Newegg's selling a mechanical keyboard with backlit Cherry Brown switches for $55

Devoted typists adore mechanical keyboards, but all of their internal hardware usually pushes entry prices up towards the $100 mark. This week, the barrier's much lower. Newegg is offering a mechanical keyboard at a solid discount—complete with cherished Cherry switches. The G.Skill Ripjaws KM570 MX with Cherry Brown switches is $55 via the retailer's Newegg Flash site. This keyboard has an MSRP of $100 but commonly sells around $79 elsewhere.

The Ripjaws keyboard comes with Cherry MX Brown switches. As PCWorld's guide to mechanical keyboards explains, that means the keypresses are much quieter than other mechanical switches, which can sometimes get pretty loud. But while Cherry Browns lack the same "click" that other switches do, they offer a tactile bump to signify a keypress. This middle-of-the-road approach makes Browns viable for both typists and gamers.

Despite the affordable price, the keyboard includes nice extras like red backlighting, volume controls, and anti-ghosting and n-key rollover features that let you pull off complex moves in games without issue.

Although we haven't formally reviewed the G.Skill Ripjaws KM570 MX, it earned a mention in PCWorld's best gaming keyboards round-up as one of the many fine-to-excellent mechanical keyboard for under $100. If you want to dive into the wonderful world of mechanical keyboards with Cherry MX switches without breaking the bank, today's deal is a great chance.

[Today's deal: G.Skill Ripjaws KM570 MX with Cherry Brown switches for $55 on Newegg.]