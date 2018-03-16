Record your travels for cheap with this $30 dash cam

Dash cams may not seem like a necessary car accessory to people outside a few accident-prone countries, but for insurance reasons alone they can be a valuable addition to your safety measures while driving. The problem: Many models can be pricey. Not today’s deal.

If you want to start recording your travels without shelling out $100 or more, Amazon is selling the Fliiners Mini LCD dash cam for $30.59. That’s nearly 40 percent off its usual $48.99 price. While we haven’t reviewed this particular product, its high 4.7 out of 5 star rating indicates that it’s a hit on Amazon. With wide-angle shots, loop recording, and built-in exposure adjustment for night driving, this dash cam has enough features to give you an idea of what a dash cam can record.

If you want more advice on buying dash cams or if you want to check out some of the best on the market, check out our dash cams reviews roundup.

This deal runs until March 22 or while supplies last.

