Upgrade to a 24-inch, 1080p monitor for just $80 today

Grabbing a decently sized 1080p monitor for this cheap doesn't happen often.

Don’t underestimate the importance of your computer monitor. Larger sizes let you get more done, and more pixels make everything crisp and clean. If you’re still working on a tiny monitor with an even more cramped resolution, today’s the day to upgrade on the cheap. Walmart is selling a Sceptre 24-inch 1080p monitor for $80. Monitors like this don’t go for so far under $100 very often. The display usually sells for about $96 on Amazon, and Newegg’s offering it for an inexplicable $206.

At this price, you won’t find an abundance of extra features—this is a basic, no-nonsense 1080p display that would do just fine for everyday computer use, 1080p video watching, and casual gaming. It’s got the usual widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio, a 60 to 75Hz refresh rate, and a 5ms response time, but no fancy extras like FreeSync support or gaming modes.

On the plus side, the Sceptre display packs built-in speakers, though you’d no doubt be better off buying budget computer speakers like Creative’s surprisingly good Pebble if you have another $25 to spare. HDMI, DVI, and VGA connections can be found on the back of the monitor.

Bottom line: This monitor should get the job done at a great price, but without a lot of extras.

[Today’s deal: Sceptre E248W-1920 for $80 at Walmart.]

