Smarten up your dumb devices with this $20, two-for-one smart plug deal

Listen up Echo fans! Today’s a good day to smarten up your outlets at a steal of a price. B&H Photo and Video is offering a two-pack of the Keewifi kisslink Wi-Fi smart plug mini for $20. This plug usually sells for $20 each.

Simply insert these plugs into your existing outlet and follow the set-up instructions on your smartphone using Tuya’s Smart apps for Android and iOS. These plugs don’t require a hub, which makes it easy to set them up without added cost. At the moment, however, the Kisslink plug is only compatible with Alexa devices—not Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit.

At least officially. Checking out the reviews on Amazon, several people say these plugs do in fact work with Google Assistant after initial set-up with the Tuya app, followed by the requisite pairing with the Home app on your phone.

With Keewifi’s smart plug you can turn pretty much anything into a smart device. It’s a good option over a smart bulb, for example, to control lamps. The app lets you control the plug remotely, set schedules, or control your outlets via the aforementioned smart home assistants.

For those pining for an Apple Home Kit-compatible plug keep an eye on the prices of the iHome iSP6 and iSP8, which we really liked. They usually sell for $35-$50.

[Today’s deal: Keewifi Kisslink smart plug 2-pack for $20 on B&H Photo Video.]