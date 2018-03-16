Best Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ cases: Top picks in every style

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ might look a lot like the models they replace, but they're not exactly the same. Put them side by side and you'll see just enough of a difference in size and shape that old S8 cases won't fit. So that means you need a new one. Here are our favorites so far:

Best Shell Cases for Galaxy S9 and S9+

Even if you're just looking for a simple case that adds a little protection and grippability to your Galaxy S9, you'll still want something with style. These case offer simple, sturdy protection for your S9 but still bring some flair.

Tech21 Evo Tactical $44.95 MSRP $44.95 View on Amazon Price: $40 (S9)/$45 (S9+) Colors: Black Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: We've tested more than our share of silicone shell cases over the years, but there's something about Tech21's Evo Tactical case that sets it apart from the rest. It's available only in black, but it's still way more colorful than any of the other black cases we tried. The case features a funky pattern of textured triangles. The camouflage-type effect reflects the light around it, resulting in a design that almost seems animated. It offers excellent protection for your S9 as well, with reinforced corners and a snug fit. The Tech21 Evo Tactical is our current pick for best shell case for the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Spigen Neo Hybrid Urban $14.99 MSRP $40.00 View on Amazon Price: $35 (S9)/$40 (S9+) Colors: Black, gunmetal, burgundy, blue, silver, pink, purple Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: The Neo Hybrid Urban is a simple, understated case, with a unique combination of metal and rubber that adds a touch of class and a grippable edge. The herringbone pattern on the back adds a non-slip texture and a nice design element. As a bonus you can pop off the metal wrap, and mix and match with a different case if you buy two. Tech21 Evo Check MSRP $40.00 Learn more on Tech21 Price: $40 (S9)/$45 (S9+) Colors: Clear, black, blue, purple, aqua, pink Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: We're big fans of the Galaxy S9's design, so we don't want to do too much to hide it. Tech21's Evo Clear case strikes a perfect balance between protection and presentation. A subtle "check" pattern breaks up the otherwise plain, slender case. The wraparound edges add a nice grip and a touch of color, if you so desire. Speck Presidio Grip $44.95 MSRP $44.95 View on Amazon Price: $40 (S9)/$45 (S9+) Colors: Black, gray, blue, purple Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: Speck's Presidio Grip is a classic phone case that doesn't stray from its successful design. The back of the case features a simple battery of lines over a smooth hard plastic exterior. The rubber ridges stop at the camera cutout to leave the middle exposed and also extend over the sides in a way that emulates the Infinity Display. The raised lines add a good grip to the sides of the case—which is good because the plastic can be a little slippery to the touch—and the corners each have their own shock-absorbing layers.

Best Clear Cases for Galaxy S9 and S9+

If you want the natural beauty of your S9 to show while still protecting it from bumps and bruises, a transparent case is the way to go. Just make sure to clean your S9 from fingerprints before you snap it on.

BodyGuardz Ace Fly $34.95 MSRP $34.95 View on Amazon Price: $35 (S9/S9+) Colors: Clear Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: There's an understated quality to the BodyGuardz Ace Fly case, which adds a clear wrapper to your S9 with thick sides and solid corner protection. But what makes it a standout among other transparent offerings is the design on the back of the case, which surrounds the camera cutout with wavy lines that give a unique sense of style. The BodyGuardz Ace Fly is our current pick for best shell case for Galaxy S9 and S9+. Spigen Ultra Hybrid $15.99 MSRP $29.99 View on Amazon Price: $25 (S9)/ $30 (S9+) Colors: Clear (with a black, blue, or purple bumper) Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: The Spigen Ultra Hyrbrid case is the definition of functional simplicity. Its clear back will show off your phone's natural good looks while the colored ring (or clear if you choose) will nicely accent the S9 color you've chosen. Available in an array to match the S9's colors, the Ultra Hybrid case will protect and showcase your Galaxy's good looks, whether you choose to match your chosen color or add a little contrast. Speck Presidio Clear $44.95 MSRP $44.95 View on Amazon Price: $40 (S9)/$45 (S9+) Colors: Clear Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: Simple is as simple does, and the Speck Presidio Clear is as simple as it gets. The completely clear case offers protection while letting the S9's design shine through, and keeping your fingerprints off the phone itself. Big cutouts let you easily attach a pair of headphones or a charging cable, and flush buttons prevent accidental touches, all without adding too much bulk. Ringke Fusion $10.99 MSRP $30.00 View on Amazon Price: $30 (S9/S9+) Colors: Clear (with purple or black bumper) Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: The best cases are slim, light, and minimal, and the Ringke Fusion checks off all the boxes. A clear back lets the S9's design shine through, while a protective bumper adds texture, grip, and shock absorption. But what we really love about it is its strap. That's right, the Ringke Fusion case comes with an optional carrying strap that connects to a small notch on the left edge of the case. It's a cool touch that makes this simple, clear case a standout.

Best Rugged Cases for Galaxy S9 and S9+

If you're clumsy or just like taking risks with your S9, then you'll want the most rugged case possible. These won't be thin or light, but they'll bring you the most important quality of all: peace of mind.

Spigen Hybrid Armor $13.99 MSRP $29.99 View on Amazon Price: $30 (S9)/$35 (S9+) Colors: Back, gunmetal, gray Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: At first glance, the Spigen Hybrid Armor case is a simple shell case, but upon closer inspection you can see how rugged it actually is. With inflexible corners and a removable metal shield across the back, the Hybrid Armor case is tougher than it looks but doesn't sacrifice too much of the thinness or sleekness of your S9. The Spigen Hybrid Armor is our current pick for best shell case for the Galaxy S9 and S9+. BodyGuardz Trainr Pro $34.95 MSRP $34.95 View on Amazon Price: $35 (S9)/$50 (S9+) Colors: Black Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: The BodyGuardz Ace Pro case offers premium protection and good looks in a very nice package. It's not the slimmest or sveltest case around, but its design does well to both accentuate and enhance the design of the S9. The volume and power buttons are situated in notches on the sides, making it easy to reach without looking, and the textured lip around the screen adds a rugged aesthetic. The back is made of semi-transparent polycarbonate that will add a smoky feel to your S9, and the side pockets for the optional armband (sold separately) only add to its rugged good looks. LifeProof Next MSRP $80.00 Learn more on LifeProof Price: $80 (S9/S9+) Colors: Clear (with black, gray, or pink bumper) Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: If you're looking for all-over protection against the world's dry elements, look no further than Lifeproof's Next case. While it won't add extra water protection like the Fre case (though the S9's IP68 rating should do fine against accidental dunks), it will do admirable job against everything else. With a hefty rim that encircles the S9 with a rigid rubber bumper, covers for the ports, and a hard plastic back that lets the S9's good looks shine through, the Lifeproof Next case strikes a nice balance between the heavy-duty bulk of an Otterbox case and the simple drop protection of a shell case.

Best Wallet Cases for Galaxy S9 and S9+

If you want your S9 case to do more than protect your phone, then a wallet case is the way to go. Each of these case will allow you to carry a couple of credit cards or some cash while protecting your S9 and keeping your pockets light.

Case-Mate Wallet Folio $59.99 MSRP $59.99 View on Amazon Price: $60 (S9/S9+) Colors: Black Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: If you're looking for a true wallet replacement, the Case-Mate Wallet Folio is the best option we've found. With space for three credit cards, a license window, and a slot for bills, it's a true folio for your S9, right down to the plush leather cover. The phone rests in a somewhat flimsy shell case and you can't use it as a stand like the Speck case, but if you want to leave your wallet or purse at home, this is the way to go. The Case-Mate Wallet Folio is our current pick for best wallet case for Galaxy S9 and S9+. Speck Presidio Folio Leather MSRP $60.00 Learn more on Speck Price: $55 (S9)/$60 (S9+) Colors: Black, brown Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: Unless you want to apply a screen protector to your Infinity Display, most of the cases here won't save it from a straight fall on its face. But the Speck Folio Leather case offers a bit more security with a weighted front flap that covers the entire screen. And there's a nifty lockable slot on the inside as well that can hold a credit card. The smooth leather wraps around the back of the case, and the phone rests in a simple yet sturdy Presidio plastic shell. The whole package also doubles as a stand, and we liked it so much, we didn't mind the extra weight to the S9. Spigen Slim Armor CS $17.99 MSRP $40.00 View on Amazon Price: $35 (S9)/$40 (S9+) Colors: Gunmetal, black, rose gold, purple, blue Wireless charging: Yes (with no cards) Why we love it: Spigen's Slim Armor CS case is a different sort of wallet case. While most others use a folio with inserts, the Slim Armor CS uses a sliding door on the back of the case to hide a pair of credit cards, a few dollar bills, or anything thin enough to fit in it. Design-wise, the Slim Armor CS is a pretty standard affair, with a smooth back and simple buttons, but its chamfered edges fit nicely in your hand and the secret door makes it a winner.

Best-looking Cases for Galaxy S9 and S9+

If all that matters with your S9 case is good looks, then look no further than these offerings. They're unique, classy, stylish, and just plain awesome.

Ringke Wave $14.99 MSRP $35.00 View on Amazon Price: $35 (S9/S9+) Colors: Black, blue, purple, gold, magenta Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: The Ringke Wave case offers pretty standard protection for the S9 without adding too much bulk. But what's really striking about the Wave is its design. True to its name, the case features a two-tone pattern and raised curves and ridges that make it comfortable to hold and easy on the eyes. The playful wave pattern also extends to the sides of the case, where it accentuates the buttons. The Ringke Wave is our current pick for best-looking case for Galaxy S9 and S9+. Case-Mate Karat Petals $49.99 MSRP $59.99 View on Amazon Price: $60 (S9/S9+) Colors: Genuine flowers Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: There are two reasons to buy a case for your S9: good looks and strong protection. Case-Mate’s Karat Petals case fulfills both very well. While its pressed-flower design won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, those who like it will get a case that truly enhances the look of their S9. Like other Case-Mate cases, it’s a little tricky to take on and off—due to a two-layer design that uses a flexible outer bumper to gives the phone superior shock protection—but the Karat Petals delivers the rare case combination of being tough on the inside and pretty on the outside. Case-Mate Glow Waterfall $39.99 MSRP $39.99 View on Amazon Price: $40 (S9/S9+) Colors: Clear (with purple and green glitter) Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: How can you not like cascading, glow-in-the-dark glitter? That's what you'll get with the Case-Mate Glow Waterfall case, and it looks great against the S9's glass back. The clear enclosure showcases the S9's natural color, while the purple-and-green-infused geometric glitter shapes add an element of whimsy. The purple metal buttons cap off the case's unique style, but it gets really cool when you turn out the lights. That's when the little circular dots start to glow.

Best Kickstand Cases for the Galaxy S9 and S9+

If you're constantly looking for ways to prop up your S9 to watch movies or make Duo calls, check out these cases, which feature built-in kickstands.