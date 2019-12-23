Best Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ cases: Top picks in every style

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ might look a lot like the models they replace, but they're not exactly the same. Put them side by side and you'll see just enough of a difference in size and shape that old S8 cases won't fit. So that means you need a new one. Here are our favorites so far:

Update 12/23/19: Added reviews for Incipio's Design Series Classic, NGP, and Octane cases, and the Griffin Survivor Clear Slim Fit.

Best shell cases for Galaxy S9 and S9+

Even if you're just looking for a simple case that adds a little protection and grippability to your Galaxy S9, you'll still want something with style. These case offer simple, sturdy protection for your S9 but still bring some flair.

Incipio Carnaby Esquire MSRP $39.95 See it on Price: $35 (S9/S9+) Colors: Blue, gray Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: Incipio’s Esquire series has always been a case line that catches our eye, regardless of the device it’s on. The smooth fabric cover on the back adds a modern flair and elegance to your phone, but this case's appeal isn't just in its looks—the Esquire case is sturdy enough to withstand a drop of up to six feet. You won't typically find an attractive thin case with such robust protection, which is why it's one of our top picks. The Incipio Carnaby Esquire is our current pick for best shell case for the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Tech21 Evo Check MSRP $40.00 Learn more on Tech21 Price: $40 (S9)/$45 (S9+) Colors: Clear, black, blue, purple, aqua, pink Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: We're big fans of the Galaxy S9's design, so we don't want to do too much to hide it. Tech21's Evo Clear case strikes a perfect balance between protection and presentation. A subtle "check" pattern breaks up the otherwise plain, slender case. The wraparound edges add a nice grip and a touch of color, if you so desire. Speck Presidio Grip MSRP $44.95 See it on Price: $40 (S9)/$45 (S9+) Colors: Black, gray, blue, purple Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: Speck's Presidio Grip is a classic phone case that doesn't stray from its successful design. The back of the case features a simple battery of lines over a smooth hard plastic exterior. The rubber ridges stop at the camera cutout to leave the middle exposed and also extend over the sides in a way that emulates the Infinity Display. The raised lines add a good grip to the sides of the case—which is good because the plastic can be a little slippery to the touch—and the corners each have their own shock-absorbing layers. Griffin Survivor Strong MSRP $29.99 See it on Price: $30 (S9/S9+) Colors: Gray/white, black, gray/pink, clear Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: Slim yet sturdy, the Griffin Survivor Strong case has an understated coolness that belies its simplicity. The smooth back adds grip without attracting dust or getting stuck inside a tight pocket, and the line design adds a bit of flair without drawing too much attention to itself. But even if you choose the smoky clear model, you'll be getting a great case that dresses up and protects your S9 without adding too much bulk. Peel Super Thin $25.00 MSRP $25.00 See it on Peel Price: $25 (S9/S9+) Colors: Black, blue, silver Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: If you hate cases but still want to protect your all-glass S9 from scratches and dings, then this is the case for you. The Peel Super Thin case is the thinnest case we've ever used on a phone. Indeed, the Super Thin doesn’t boast accolades of military protection and probably won't hold up to a nasty fall, but it looks good and will protect your phone from scratches and the occasional drop. Patchworks Level ITG MSRP $14.95 See it on Price: $25 (S9/S9+) Colors: Black, red Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: Though the Patchworks Level ITG case isn't fancy, we still like it a lot. It covers your phone, comes in two colors, and protects your phone from occasional drops with a sturdy, dual-layer design. The buttons are firm and have a pleasant audible click to them, but our favorite feature is just underneath them. On either side of the case you'll find a "side bump" that helps maintain a firm grip on your S9. Tauri Fashion Glitter MSRP $8.89 See it on Price: $10 (S9/S9+) Color: Pink, green Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: All we really want in a slip case is something that looks good, fits well, doesn't cost too much. Tauri's Fashion Glitter case checks off all the boxes. While its sparkly back might be too ostentatious for some, it adds a nice grip and texture (as the glitter is on the outside of the case), as well as an extra layer of protection for hard drops. Griffin Survivor Strong MSRP $29.99 See it on Price: $30 (S9)/$30 (S9+) Colors: Clear, blue Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: The Survivor Strong case from Griffin has a soft plastic feel, with colored highlights that make it look more like a leather case than a plastic one. The back is rugged enough to withstand drops from seven feet onto concrete, and the outer bumper is good for keeping a firm grip on your S9. Its only downside is a lack of lining on the case's interior, so it can leave small scratches over time. Nonetheless, this is a solid case for a solid price. i-Blason Luna MSRP $14.99 See it on Price: $19 (S9)/$25 (S9+) Colors: Rose gold, black, blue, marble Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: The Luna case from i-Blason is just what we want in a shell case: cheap and colorful. The wave pattern on the back of the case is split into two sections, with one half made of hard plastic and the other soft and smooth to the touch. The hard plastic cover is removable so you can swap out different colors, and we liked how thin and light it was, even if it isn't the most protective we tested. Patchworks Mono Grip MSRP $14.95 See it on Price: $25 (S9/S9+) Colors: Black, taupe Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: Similar to Patchworks’ Level ITG, the Mono Grip case boasts superb drop protection while adding a bit more style. The look of the Mono Grip is hard to pass up, even if we prefer the firm buttons on the Level ITG case. Forgoing a hard exterior, the Mono Grip has a smooth back that isn't slippery. Patchworks also uses a unique aluminum sheath to protect the camera and fingerprint reader, an approach that doesn't increase your S9's overall weight. Tech21 Evo Tactical MSRP $44.95 See it on Price: $40 (S9)/$45 (S9+) Colors: Black Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: We've tested more than our share of silicone shell cases over the years, but there's something about Tech21's Evo Tactical case that sets it apart from the rest. It's available only in black, but it's still way more colorful than any of the other black cases we tried. The case features a funky pattern of textured triangles. The camouflage-type effect reflects the light around it, resulting in a design that almost seems animated. It offers excellent protection for your S9 as well, with reinforced corners and a snug fit. Spigen Neo Hybrid Urban MSRP $40.00 See it on Price: $35 (S9)/$40 (S9+) Colors: Black, gunmetal, burgundy, blue, silver, pink, purple Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: The Neo Hybrid Urban is a simple, understated case, with a unique combination of metal and rubber that adds a touch of class and a grippable edge. The herringbone pattern on the back adds a non-slip texture and a nice design element. As a bonus you can pop off the metal wrap, and mix and match with a different case if you buy two. Skinit Pro MSRP $19.99 See it on Price: $35 (S9)/$40 (S9+) Colors: Various Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: No matter your taste, Skinit has a case for you. The Pro we tested had a cool paint-splatter motif on the back, but there are hundreds of designs to choose from. You can also create your own look, if that's more your thing. The two-layer design fits the S9 well, with rubber buttons that cut into the sides of the case and oversized holes for plugging in headphones or a charging cable. The design on the back is smooth but still adds some grittiness, but mostly you'll love it for the wide selection of designs. Incipio NGP $4.00 MSRP $20.00 See it on Incipio Price: $20 (S9/S9+)

Colors: Clear, purple, blue, gray

Why we love it: The NGP case from Incipio turns your Galaxy S9 into a device that looks more like one of the original Google Pixel phones. That’s not a bad thing at all. When popped on to your S9, the case brings a two-tone approach to the back, with a brighter color on the bottom—and we’ll admit, it looks pretty darn cool. The side buttons are easy to press and the flexible case still has a sturdy feel to it. And now that Incipio is only charging $4 for it, the NGP is one of the best options for protecting your S9.

Best clear cases for Galaxy S9 and S9+

If you want the natural beauty of your S9 to show while still protecting it from bumps and bruises, a transparent case is the way to go. Just make sure to clean your S9 from fingerprints before you snap it on.

BodyGuardz Ace Fly MSRP $34.95 See it on Price: $35 (S9/S9+) Colors: Clear Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: There's an understated quality to the BodyGuardz Ace Fly case, which adds a clear wrapper to your S9 with thick sides and solid corner protection. But what makes it a standout among other transparent offerings is the design on the back of the case, which surrounds the camera cutout with wavy lines that give a unique sense of style. The BodyGuardz Ace Fly is our current pick for best shell case for Galaxy S9 and S9+. Spigen Ultra Hybrid MSRP $29.99 See it on Price: $25 (S9)/ $30 (S9+) Colors: Clear (with a black, blue, or purple bumper) Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: The Spigen Ultra Hyrbrid case is the definition of functional simplicity. Its clear back will show off your phone's natural good looks while the colored ring (or clear if you choose) will nicely accent the S9 color you've chosen. Available in an array to match the S9's colors, the Ultra Hybrid case will protect and showcase your Galaxy's good looks, whether you choose to match your chosen color or add a little contrast. Speck Presidio Clear MSRP $44.95 See it on Price: $40 (S9)/$45 (S9+) Colors: Clear Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: Simple is as simple does, and the Speck Presidio Clear is as simple as it gets. The completely clear case offers protection while letting the S9's design shine through, and keeping your fingerprints off the phone itself. Big cutouts let you easily attach a pair of headphones or a charging cable, and flush buttons prevent accidental touches, all without adding too much bulk. Ringke Fusion MSRP $30.00 See it on Price: $30 (S9/S9+) Colors: Clear (with purple or black bumper) Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: The best cases are slim, light, and minimal, and the Ringke Fusion checks off all the boxes. A clear back lets the S9's design shine through, while a protective bumper adds texture, grip, and shock absorption. But what we really love about it is its strap. That's right, the Ringke Fusion case comes with an optional carrying strap that connects to a small notch on the left edge of the case. It's a cool touch that makes this simple, clear case a standout. Case-Mate Sheer Crystal MSRP $34.99 See it on Price: $35 (S9/S9+) Colors: Clear Why we love it: Clear cases are generally predictable, but Case-Mate's Sheer Crystal case brings a twist: glitter. The transparent plastic still allows the natural color of the S9 to shine through, and the glitter gives the case a nice shimmer. The back is smooth but still adds a tacky grip, and the design shines through on the front as well. Bringing it all home are shiny metallic covers for the buttons that match the silver speckles. Griffin Survivor Clear MSRP $19.99 See it on Price: $20 (S9/S9+) Colors: Smoke, clear Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: While the Survivor Clear isn't quite as sturdy as the Survivor Strong case, it still protects your phone from a high drop while letting the natural color of your S9 shine through. The case has a thin and somewhat slick feel, but its bumper offers a good grip and the large cutouts on the back allow for uninterrupted gestures over the fingerprint sensor. Tech21 Pure Clear MSRP $44.95 See it on Price: $40 (S9)/$45 (S9+) Colors: Clear Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: The Tech21 Pure Clear isn't just another clear, snap-on case that shows off your S9's natural color. The rubberized case protects from drops of up to 10 feet, with a two-layer design and a series of ribs lining the case's inside perimeter to add support and a bit of a style. But most importantly, it's thin, light, and gives the S9's design room to shine. Griffin Survivor Clear Slim Fit MSRP $20.00 See it on Price: $20 (S9/S9+)

Colors: Clear

Why we love it: The Slim Fit case from Griffin's Survivor series hugs the S9 and allows you to still see the phone’s natural color thanks to its clear design, so it’s almost like you’re not using a case at all. However, you still get good protection with a hefty bumper that adds some grip to your phone and a hard back that does well to absorb impact (even if it does pick up scratches fairly easily). Our only slight criticism is that buttons are a little soft on this particular case, but we got used to them very quickly.

Best rugged cases for Galaxy S9 and S9+

If you're clumsy or just like taking risks with your S9, then you'll want the most rugged case possible. These won't be thin or light, but they'll bring you the most important quality of all: peace of mind.

Spigen Hybrid Armor MSRP $29.99 See it on Price: $30 (S9)/$35 (S9+) Colors: Back, gunmetal, gray Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: At first glance, the Spigen Hybrid Armor case is a simple shell case, but upon closer inspection you can see how rugged it actually is. With inflexible corners and a removable metal shield across the back, the Hybrid Armor case is tougher than it looks but doesn't sacrifice too much of the thinness or sleekness of your S9. The Spigen Hybrid Armor is our current pick for best shell case for the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Urban Armor Gear Plyo MSRP $39.95 See it on Price: $40 (S9/S9+) Colors: Gray, black, blue Why we love it: Minimal and rugged don't often go together, but that's what you get with UAG's Plyo case. Available in four colors that each compliment the S9, the case has reinforced corners, grippable sides, and deep cutouts for the ports and fingerprint sensor. While the back is a little slick, a unique tapered design provides a natural resting place for your fingers, helping you keep a firm grip on your S9. Under Armour Protect Verge $39.99 MSRP $39.99 See it on Best Buy Price: $40 (S9/S9+) Colors: Black Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: Under Armour may be best known for its line of sports apparel, but it also makes a line of ruggedized smartphone cases ideal for athletes on the go. The Protect Verge has three-layer protection, one of which includes a reinforced bumper to help absorb shocks. It also boasts a unique feature: The case itself is compatible with UA’s Connect Mount, which lets you securely attach your phone to compatible gym equipment. So it'll protect your phone and help you stay fit. OtterBox Commuter MSRP $49.95 See it on Price: $40 (S9)/$50 (S9+) Colors: Black, aqua Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: OtterBox is known for gigant, tough cases, but the Commuter is surprisingly svelte compared to the Defender. Its two-layer design will keep your S9 free of bumps, dents, and cracks, and the two-tone color on the aqua model looks great. You'll also get OtterBox's standard locking port covers and grippy buttons, while the rubberized side insets keep it from slipping out of your hand. BodyGuardz Trainr Pro MSRP $34.95 See it on Price: $35 (S9)/$50 (S9+) Colors: Black Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: The BodyGuardz Ace Pro case offers premium protection and good looks in a very nice package. It's not the slimmest or sveltest case around, but its design does well to both accentuate and enhance the design of the S9. The volume and power buttons are situated in notches on the sides, making it easy to reach without looking, and the textured lip around the screen adds a rugged aesthetic. The back is made of semi-transparent polycarbonate that will add a smoky feel to your S9, and the side pockets for the optional armband (sold separately) only add to its rugged good looks. LifeProof Next MSRP $80.00 Learn more on LifeProof Price: $80 (S9/S9+) Colors: Clear (with black, gray, or pink bumper) Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: If you're looking for all-over protection against the world's dry elements, look no further than Lifeproof's Next case. While it won't add extra water protection like the Fre case (though the S9's IP68 rating should do fine against accidental dunks), it will do admirable job against everything else. With a hefty rim that encircles the S9 with a rigid rubber bumper, covers for the ports, and a hard plastic back that lets the S9's good looks shine through, the Lifeproof Next case strikes a nice balance between the heavy-duty bulk of an Otterbox case and the simple drop protection of a shell case. i-Blason Ares MSRP $19.99 See it on Price: $28 (S9)/$28 (S9+) Colors: Black, pink, black/blue, black/gold Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: The i-BLASON Ares is an affordable case with a durable rugged exterior that's easy to install. With two layers of protection and a built-in screen protector, it'll keep your phone from getting dinged, but you might have to flip the Galaxy S9’s Touch sensitivity toggle (in Settings>Advanced features) for taps, swipes and gestures to reliably work. Otherwise, the cutouts and port covers are lined up perfectly, and easily open and close when needed. Incipio DualPro MSRP $29.99 See it on Price: $30 (S9)/$30 (S9+) Colors: Black, red, light blue, lilac, rose quartz/grey, rusted gold Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: As the name implies, the Incipio DualPro offers two layers of protection on the sides and rear of the Galaxy S9 without adding too much bulk. A soft rubber interior hugs the phone, while a hard plastic shell puts an extra layer between the S9's all-glass body and the ground. The soft finish gives the DualPro a luxurious feel that belies its plastic construction, and while it lacks a screen protector, it leaves plenty of room for the installation of one. LifeProof Slam MSRP $49.99 See it on Price: $50 (S9)/$50 (S9+) Colors: Black/green, light blue/purple, gray/orange Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: When a protective case requires a tool to install or remove it, you know it means business. The LifeProof Slam is the smaller sibling of the LifeProof Next case and boasts many of the same features, most notably the ruggedized bumper that insulates the perimeter of your phone from shocks. Though it doesn't have port covers like the Next or a built-in screen protector like the Fre, it'll offer solid protection against drops. Supcase Unicorn Beetle MSRP $14.99 See it on Price: $19 (S9/S9+) Colors: Black, green, blue, red Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: The Supcase Unicorn Beetle looks like it costs far more than its $15 price tag. A predominately clear back shows off the color of your S9, and it's thin, with low-profile buttons. It also comes with a reinforced bumper that protects from the phone from otherwise tragic falls. For even more peace of mind, you can opt to add a built-in screen protector for an extra $5. OtterBox Pursuit MSRP $59.95 See it on Price: $70 (S9)/$80 (S9+) Colors: Black, black/clear, pink Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: The Pursuit offers the proven protection of an OtterBox case without multi-layer bulk of the company's Defender line. Popping your S9 into the Pursuit feels like putting it into a tiny vault, thanks to the case's thick sides, solid port covers, and a sturdy recessed back plate. It's also much easier to remove than the Defender, and OtterBox even includes a neat feature: a front-facing speaker just below the screen that amplifies the S9's stereo sound. Lifeproof Frē for Galaxy S9 $90.00 MSRP $90.00 See it on Lifeproof Price: $90 Colors: Night lite, drop in, wipeout, chakra Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: The Galaxy S9 may be waterproof, but you can never be too careful. Lifeproof's Frē case adds an extra layer of protection from water and dust, and it can help the phone withstand the occasional drop. The case comes in two pieces, and includes a screen protector, along with the same protection for the fingerprint sensor and camera on the back. A screw-in port seal closes up the headphone jack, which now requires an adapter that's included in the box. As for the case itself, it's smaller than one would expect from this type of case. The buttons are easy to find and have an enjoyable click to them. Incipio Octane MSRP $25.00 See it on Price: $25 (S9/S9+)

Colors: Black, pink, clear, green

Why we love it: The Incipio Octane is just what we want in a phone case: rugged looks with a touch of color. The back is firm and sure to handle a beating (or at the very least, a few deep scratches), while the edges are a touch softer, with ridges for added grip. And you can rest easy if it drops, thanks to its extra-protective TPU bumper. And if you act fast, you can get it for just $5 during Incipio’s closeout sale.

Best wallet cases for Galaxy S9 and S9+

If you want your S9 case to do more than protect your phone, then a wallet case is the way to go. Each of these case will allow you to carry a couple of credit cards or some cash while protecting your S9 and keeping your pockets light.

Case-Mate Wallet Folio MSRP $59.99 See it on Price: $60 (S9/S9+) Colors: Black Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: If you're looking for a true wallet replacement, the Case-Mate Wallet Folio is the best option we've found. With space for three credit cards, a license window, and a slot for bills, it's a true folio for your S9, right down to the plush leather cover. The phone rests in a somewhat flimsy shell case and you can't use it as a stand like the Speck case, but if you want to leave your wallet or purse at home, this is the way to go. The Case-Mate Wallet Folio is our current pick for best wallet case for Galaxy S9 and S9+. Speck Presidio Folio Leather MSRP $60.00 Learn more on Speck Price: $55 (S9)/$60 (S9+) Colors: Black, brown Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: Unless you want to apply a screen protector to your Infinity Display, most of the cases here won't save it from a straight fall on its face. But the Speck Folio Leather case offers a bit more security with a weighted front flap that covers the entire screen. And there's a nifty lockable slot on the inside as well that can hold a credit card. The smooth leather wraps around the back of the case, and the phone rests in a simple yet sturdy Presidio plastic shell. The whole package also doubles as a stand, and we liked it so much, we didn't mind the extra weight to the S9. Spigen Slim Armor CS MSRP $40.00 See it on Price: $35 (S9)/$40 (S9+) Colors: Gunmetal, black, rose gold, purple, blue Wireless charging: Yes (with no cards) Why we love it: Spigen's Slim Armor CS case is a different sort of wallet case. While most others use a folio with inserts, the Slim Armor CS uses a sliding door on the back of the case to hide a pair of credit cards, a few dollar bills, or anything thin enough to fit in it. Design-wise, the Slim Armor CS is a pretty standard affair, with a smooth back and simple buttons, but its chamfered edges fit nicely in your hand and the secret door makes it a winner. Otterbox Strada Series Folio MSRP $49.95 See it on Price: $50 (S9)/$60(S9+) Colors: Black, brown Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: The satisfying click you hear when closing the cover on Otterbox's Strada Series Folio case speaks to its quality. So does the leather that wraps around the case: It feels like a high-end belt or pair of shoes, with micro stitching and a distressed aesthetic that adds a touch of class. The inside flap securely holds a few bills or a credit card, and the inside shell case provides firm, solid support for your S9. Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case MSRP $69.93 See it on Price: $49.95 (S9)/$54.95 (S9+) Colors: Black, olive Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: Mujjo consistently produces some of the best leather smartphone cases on the market, and the S9 Wallet Case is no exception. With a high-quality build and premium feel, the Mujjo Wallet Case is one of the most luxurious cases we've tried, period. True to its name, the case features a slim pocket on the back with enough room for a couple of cards, a few bills, and an ID. The inside of the case doesn't have any additional storage, but it's covered in a soft material to protect the glass back of the S9 and keep it looking its best. Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet MSRP $35.99 See it on Price: $30 (S9/S9+) Colors: Black, brown, blue, orange, green, gold, purple Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: The Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet is a fully enclosed leather case, complete with a magnetic clasp to hold the front flap in place and protect your S9’s screen from drops. Inside the cover are three slots for cards, and a pocket for cash. We aren’t as fond of the actual housing that holds the phone as we are with other wallet cases (and the bottom ports on our review unit were slightly misaligned), but it'll still do a fine job of classing up your phone.

Best-looking cases for Galaxy S9 and S9+

If all that matters with your S9 case is good looks, then look no further than these offerings. They're unique, classy, stylish, and just plain awesome.

Ringke Wave MSRP $35.00 See it on Price: $35 (S9/S9+) Colors: Black, blue, purple, gold, magenta Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: The Ringke Wave case offers pretty standard protection for the S9 without adding too much bulk. But what's really striking about the Wave is its design. True to its name, the case features a two-tone pattern and raised curves and ridges that make it comfortable to hold and easy on the eyes. The playful wave pattern also extends to the sides of the case, where it accentuates the buttons. The Ringke Wave is our current pick for best-looking case for Galaxy S9 and S9+. Case-Mate Karat Petals MSRP $59.99 See it on Price: $60 (S9/S9+) Colors: Genuine flowers Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: There are two reasons to buy a case for your S9: good looks and strong protection. Case-Mate’s Karat Petals case fulfills both very well. While its pressed-flower design won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, those who like it will get a case that truly enhances the look of their S9. Like other Case-Mate cases, it’s a little tricky to take on and off—due to a two-layer design that uses a flexible outer bumper to gives the phone superior shock protection—but the Karat Petals delivers the rare case combination of being tough on the inside and pretty on the outside. Case-Mate Glow Waterfall MSRP $39.99 See it on Price: $40 (S9/S9+) Colors: Clear (with purple and green glitter) Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: How can you not like cascading, glow-in-the-dark glitter? That's what you'll get with the Case-Mate Glow Waterfall case, and it looks great against the S9's glass back. The clear enclosure showcases the S9's natural color, while the purple-and-green-infused geometric glitter shapes add an element of whimsy. The purple metal buttons cap off the case's unique style, but it gets really cool when you turn out the lights. That's when the little circular dots start to glow. Tech21 Evo Luxe MSRP $49.95 See it on Price: $50 (S9)/$55 (S9+) Colors: Black Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: If you're looking for the feel of leather without the guilt, Tech21's Evo Luxe is perfect for you. Made of animal-friendly vegan leather, the case is as smooth as any natural leather case we've used and looks just as high-end too. The flush buttons will take some getting used to and it only comes in black, but you're unlikely to find a better faux-letter case for your S9. Incipio Design Series Classic MSRP $25.00 See it on Price: $25 (S9/S9+)

Colors: Clear with bunny ears or hearts

Why we love it: Tiny hearts and bunny ears might sound like a ridiculous idea for a phone case, but on the Incipio Design Series Classic, they kinda work. It would otherwise be an unremarkable case, with a clear back and silicon buttons, but the bunny ears and hearts randomly printed on the back add some whimsy to your chosen S9 color. Plus Incipio has discounted the price down to $5, so really, what’s not to love?

Best kickstand cases for the Galaxy S9 and S9+

If you're constantly looking for ways to prop up your S9 to watch movies or make Duo calls, check out these cases, which feature built-in kickstands.

Case-Mate Tough Stand MSRP $39.99 See it on Price: $35 (S9/S9+) Colors: Black Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: Even without its kickstand, the Case-Mate Tough Stand would rank among our favorites. Rugged yet slim, the all-black case features a textured pattern along the sides that gives it an excellent grip, while the silicone-wrapped back is smooth and luxurious to the touch. Metal buttons add to the elegance of the case. The star attraction—the giant metal kickstand—lets you use the phone in landscape or portrait mode without fear of falling over. The Case-Mate Tough Stand is our current pick for best kickstand case for Galaxy S9 and S9+. Spigen Tough Armor MSRP $34.99 See it on Price: $35 (S9)/$40 (S9+) Colors: Black, gray, gunmetal, rose gold, purple, blue Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: While the Spigen Tough Armor is a relatively unassuming case, there's a lot to like about it. The edges have cutouts around the volume and power buttons and texture on the Bixby button (so you won't accidentally press it while trying to lower the volume), but its best feature is on the back. Along the right side of the smooth plastic back is a small kickstand that swings open so you can prop your S9 on its side when watching a movie.

Best battery cases for the Galaxy S9 and S9+

The batteries in the S9 and S9+ last a long time, but they can't keep powering your phone indefinitely. Pick one of these battery cases, and you'll be able to go all day without stopping to charge—all while foregoing extra cables and devices in your kit.

Mophie Juice Pack Price: $100 (S9/S9+) Colors: Black Wireless charging: Yes Why we love it: The Mophie Juice Pack's namesake is known as a powerful battery case that keeps an iPhone charged while also protecting it. The Galaxy S9 model is no different. The Juice Pack is made of hard plastic shell that comes apart, allowing the phone to slide down into the case and connect to the USB-C charging port at the bottom of the case. The case is thick, of course, due to the 2,070mAh battery that’s inside the case itself. On the backside of the case is a power button and four indicator lights. A quick press of the button shows you how much power the Juice Pack has left. Holding the button in for three-seconds will turn the case on or off. The cutout for the camera and fingerprint sensor is a bit tight, but works nonetheless. With the Galaxy S9 completely drained, we powered on the Juice Pack and let it charge as much of the S9’s battery as it could with the phone in airplane mode. The Juice Pack ran out of juice with the S9’s battery at 58 percent charged. Not too shabby, considering the battery pack’s capacity itself is 69 percent, giving the pack a roughly 86-percent efficiency. The Juice Pack charges via USB-C, or via wireless charging if you place the pack and your phone on a Qi charging pad. And yes, you still have access to the headphone jack. Note that due to all of the tech that goes into a battery case, Samsung Pay may not work due to blocked or degraded NFC/MST signals. Overall the Juice Pack for the Galaxy S9 does its job well—it protects your phone and provides additional battery life. ZeroLemon Samsung Galaxy S9 Battery Case 4700mAh Price: $40 (S9) Colors: Black Wireless charging: No Why we love it: The ZeroLemon Battery case looks the part of a battery case. The plastic housing is soft but not slippery, and it has a sturdy feel to it. Placing the S9 into the case is done by sliding the phone in near the top of the case and then snapping it into place. The camera cutout on the back is big and gives plenty of room for the fingerprint sensor. Tucked inside the housing is a 4700mAh battery, which fully charged the Galaxy S9 in airplane mode. Even with its task complete, the indicator light on the back of the case indicated the pack still had between 0 and 25-precent charge left—we assume that the remaining juice was on the lower end of that estimate. The single power button in the back of the case lights up in different colors, both to give a range for its current charge status and to let you know when it’s powered on and actively charging the phone. There’s a spot on the bottom of the case that still allows access to the headphone jack. A USB-C port is used to charge the case itself. Overall, ZeroLemon’s battery case is compelling for more than just its ability to fully charges the S9—with a street price of $40, it's an affordable option for those in need of extra battery life.