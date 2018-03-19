AMD Ryzen CPUs get deeper price cuts ahead of Zen+'s April launch

It’s simultaneously a great and terrible time to go deal hunting for a new processor—especially for Ryzen fans. AMD’s second-generation Ryzen chips are expected to start rolling out in April. To get ready, prices of the current Ryzen and Threadripper chips are starting to drop after previously receiving a permanent price slashing in January.

Here’s a look at some of the best Ryzen prices you can find right now. Few chips are hitting Black Friday prices, but deal hunters should keep an eye on the prices at retailers like Amazon, Microcenter, and Newegg over the next few weeks.

Right now, the best deal has to be the 12-core Threadripper 1920X, which you can get right now for about $670. The Black Friday price was $585, but since then it’s been hovering around $700. The current price isn’t the best ever deal for this awesome chip, but it’s a good non-holiday price. The Threadripper 1900X is on sale for $430, which is only $30 above the Black Friday price of $400. Prior to this sale this chip was selling around $450.

The 6-core, 12-thread Ryzen 5 1600X is $200, which is only $20 above Black Friday. It’s been sitting at $200 for most of March, but prior to that it was sitting around $220. Finally, the Ryzen 5 1600 is $190 right now, which is also $20 above the Black Friday price. Between December and February, the Ryzen 5 1600 was sitting at $200.

Here’s a look at what each Ryzen chip is selling for currently, compared to the new, lower prices introduced in January. Read PCWorld’s Ryzen CPU primer for everything you need to know about each model.

Don’t buy the Ryzen 5 1400, which isn’t as powerful as the Ryzen 5 1500X, but is currently selling for more at $150 on Amazon. Likewise, the Ryzen 3 1200 isn’t a good buy right now either. These two chips have been replaced in AMD’s lineup by the new Ryzen APUs with integrated Vega graphics capable of playing PC games.

While these are the best deals you can find right now, we hope to see more price drops as the April launch of Zen+ chips draws near. Keep an eye on the various promotional emails like Newegg’s, which may offer even deeper discounts in the coming weeks.

