Earthfall is a sci-fi co-op shooter out in Early Access on Steam. It's mechanics are similar to fan favorite Left 4 Dead but mixes in survival elements that are all the rage right now. Dan and Adam are going to team up to take out some aliens at 11:00 A.M. PT.

Follow PCWorld's Twitch channel (or YouTube) so you don't miss out on this or future live streams.

Tune in every week for podcast's such as The Full Nerd as well as new and old gaming alike!