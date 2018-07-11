News

PCWorld is streaming The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset on Twitch!

www.twitch.tv/PCWorldUS

PCWorld |

PCWorld on Twitch
Rob Schultz/IDG
More like this

Leif has been dumping plenty of hours into the new expasion for The Elder Scrolls Online called Summerset. In this live stream we'll be venturing in the new delves, checking out some world bosses, and just do some general expolration!

Watch live video from PCWorldUS on www.twitch.tv

Follow PCWorld's Twitch channel (or YouTube) so you don't miss out on this or future live streams. Tune in every week for podcast's such as The Full Nerd as well as new and old gaming alike!

Gaming on a Maingear F131 equipped with an Intel Core i9 7980xe and dual Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti's.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon