A backpack with a USB charge port and a free Lightning cable is on sale for under $20

If you’ve got a laptop, one key piece of gear you’ll need is a bag to carry it in. Today, an Amazon third-party marketplace seller is offering a backpack with built-in charging port for $18.90. This item usually sells for about $26 so you’re saving $7 or so. A sub-$20 price tag for a solid backpack with USB charging is a handy deal even if it’s not a massive drop from the normal price.

We don’t review bags on PCWorld, but there are about a 1,000 Amazon reviews with an average rating of 4.5 stars. Most reviewers say it’s pretty durable—a key consideration with any backpack. It’s also water repellent, but not water resistant. If I had to guess that means it would probably stand up fine in the rain, but under a heavy downpour you wouldn’t come out with your stuff perfectly dry.

The backpack measures 14 inches by 5.7 inches by 19.5-inches and includes all kinds of compartments. The big deal is the built-in USB port, of course, but you’ll have to supply your own portable charger and USB cable. PCWorld’s guide to the best power banks can help you find a solid charger, and if you look under the Applicable Promotions drop-down on Amazon, you can claim a free third-party iPhone Lightning charging cable when you buy this backpack. The reviews for that cable say it refuses to work half the time, but it’s free, so why not take snag it too?

[Today’s deal: Backpack with built-in USB charging port for $18.90 on Amazon.]