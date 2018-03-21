PCWorld's March Digital Magazine: AMD's Ryzen APU could save budget gaming

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Magazine. Available as single copies or as a monthly subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Magazine for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the March issue

This month we review AMD’s Ryzen APU. Could it save budget gaming? If you’re looking to buy a smartwatch, find out which platform is better: Samsung Gear or Android Wear. Speaking of Android, you won’t want to miss 5 awesome Android features you probably take for granted.

Other highlights include:

News : How you can save by buying a premade gaming system and 6 features you can expect in the next Windows 10 Insider build



: How you can save by buying a premade gaming system and 6 features you can expect in the next Windows 10 Insider build The best free backup software and services: Reviews and buying advice for protecting your data

Reviews and buying advice for protecting your data Samsung 860 EVO review: Further proof that TLC-NAND SSD can be fast and affordable

Further proof that TLC-NAND SSD can be fast and affordable Kingdom Come: Deliverance review in progress: This realistic Skyrim rival is a true role-playing game

This realistic Skyrim rival is a true role-playing game Here's How: How to build a powerful, portable mini-ITX Ryzen gaming PC

Video highlights

Watch: The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor's highlights include 4K internal video resolution, as well as person recognition and sturdier construction. It's also $200 more expensive than its sibling, the Nest Cam Outdoor. But if you already own Nest Cam IQs, the IQ Outdoor is the way to go.

