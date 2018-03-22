Keep all your devices alive with this 7-port charging station for 25% off

Charging docks help keep your devices powered up and organized in a single, convenient place. If you want one charger to rule all your gear, Amazon is selling a Unitek 7-port USB charging station for $30 right now, or about 25 percent off its average price.

This charging station features a quick charge 3.0 and a USB Type C port to charge compatible devices, with options to plug in up to seven devices at once. Its dividers, which can be removed and adjusted for different sizes, help keep devices separate to avoid scratching while charging.

While we haven’t tried this dock ourselves, its Amazon user reviews point to the convenience and enhanced organization it provides as reasons to check it out. Its 3.9 out of 5 rating over nearly 500 reviews, while fairly average, is comparable to similar multi-port charging stations, especially those with high numbers of ports.

If you want to avoid wires altogether, check out TechHive’s guide to wireless charging.

[Today's deal: Unitek 7-port USB charging station for $30 at Amazon]