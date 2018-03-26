Amazon's one-day PC gaming sale offers huge deals on CPUs, full PCs, and other hardware

Today you can get a 6-core, 12-thread Ryzen 5 1600 processor with AMD’s Wraith Spire Cooler for $58 off, a whopping 31 percent discount. The deal is part of Amazon’s one-day gaming sale, and before you ask no, there aren’t any graphics cards—we’re still in crisis mode. Nevertheless, there are some great deals on awesome gear today.

The aforementioned Ryzen 5 processor is just $150 today, which is already about $38 cheaper than usual based on Amazon’s price history. But you can also get a $20 rebate to bring the price down to $130, making the savings a full $58.

There are more great deals beyond the Ryzen 5 1600. For Intel fans the quad-core "Kaby Lake" Core i7-7700K is going for $280, or $34 cheaper than usual based on price history. Note, however, that this is the speedy flagship of Intel’s previous chip generation instead of the current "Coffee Lake" lineup.

Elgato The Elgato Stream Deck is $100 on Amazon today.

If you need a full gaming PC instead of just a processor, the CyberPower Gamer Master GMA1388A comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 1700X chip, 8GB of RAM, an AMD Radeon RX 580 with 4GB VRAM, and a 1TB hard drive for $800. That’s a great price for a killer 1080p gaming PC considering an RX 580 graphics card is $400 alone—when you can find one in stock, that is.

Finally, there’s a speedy WD 256GB M.2 PCIe SSD for less than $80, and Twitch pro hopefuls should check out the Elgato Stream Deck for $100, the cheapest price since launch. If you read our review of the Stream Deck, know that the buggy software we took issue with is getting better—it's a great piece of kit for content creators. You'll also find mice, gaming headsets, monitors, and more going for great prices in Amazon's PC gaming sale.

[Today’s deal: Ryzen 5 1600 for $130 as part of Amazon’s one-day PC gaming sale.]