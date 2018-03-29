The Full Nerd episode 44: AMD Zen+ rumors, Dell's speedy XPS 13, and the future of graphics

Opinion

Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics. Today we cover AMD's Zen+ rumors, dig deep into Gordon's Dell XPS 13 review, and talk about the future of graphics: DirectX Raytracing!
In this episode of the Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad ChacosAdam Patrick Murray, and Mona talk about the future!

AMD’s next-generation “Zen+” Ryzen processors are due in April, and what appears to be an early leaked review by French computer magazine Canard PC has hit the web. The gang chats about the numbers—and about the white-hot deals you can find on Ryzen CPUs right now, as AMD clears house before the Zen+ launch.

Next, we discuss Dell’s new XPS 13 ($1,199 on Dell.com), an Intel 8th-gen Core i5 laptop that smokes Core i7 machines in performance, and get excited over what that means for future gaming notebooks with beefier cooling systems. Then we circle back to Microsoft’s revolutionary DirectX Raytracing technology, which could make tomorrow’s PC games as gorgeous as the CGI you see in movies. Well, maybe. Someday?

Finally, we dish out some quick hits about a 5GB GTX 1060 and ASRock getting into graphics cards, before—as always—wrapping up with questions from live viewers.

