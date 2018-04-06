A 4K, HDR Dell UltraSharp monitor is $240 off, and comes with a $200 gift card

High-dynamic range displays deliver stunningly bright colors with deep, dark blacks, and the Windows 10 Spring Creators Update dropping any day now will include enhanced HDR support. But HDR is still relatively new to PCs. If you’re looking to upgrade, Dell’s UltraSharp 27-inch U2718Q 4K HDR monitor is on sale for $500 right now, with something extra to sweeten the deal.

This monitor retails for $740, so you’re saving $240 off the bat. On top of that, Dell will email you a $200 Dell eGift Card for its online store. It expires 90 days after issue, but that’s more than enough time to grab some extra Alienware gear, or a Dell Visor Windows Mixed Reality headset ($250 on Dell.com) for next to nothing.

Dell’s U2718Q monitor features the aforementioned 3840-by-2160 resolution at 60Hz, HDR10 support, 99.9 percent sRGB coverage, and an ultra-thin “InfinityEdge” bezel that’s supposed to make the monitor “virtually borderless.” All UltraSharp monitors offer brilliant IPS displays with wide viewing angles

One HDMI, one DisplayPort, one mini-DisplayPort, and two USB 3.0 ports (including one with charging capability) grace the underside of the UltraSharp U2718Q, though none support FreeSync or G-Sync. This monitor should excel at performing tasks where color and accuracy are vital—or just watching glorious HDR videos.

[Today’s deal: Dell UltraSharp 27-inch U2718Q 4K HDR monitor for $500 at Dell.com.]