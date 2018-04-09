The Full Nerd episode 45: Core i9 comes to laptops, Intel loves AMD in Hades Canyon

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Mark Hachman, Alaina Yee, and Dan Masaoka talk about Intel’s barrage of fancy new chips while Adam loafs around on a beach or something.

Mark joins us first to talk about Intel’s powerful new H-series line of mobile processors, headlined by the first-ever Core i9 laptop chip—a six-core beast that could push gaming laptops blazing past 5GHz speeds. It’s already available in high-end laptops like the Alienware 17. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg: Intel’s also bringing hard drive-boosting Optane Memory to laptops, and finally—finally—releasing a full lineup of 300-series motherboard chipsets for 8th-gen desktop processors, along with a few new CPUs.

You won’t need to drop your $100 Core i3 into a swanky $130 motherboard anymore! If you’ve been waiting for this day with bated breath, PCWorld’s Intel 8th-gen motherboard explainer breaks down the key differences between the Z370, H370, B360, and H310 chipsets.

Asus

After that deluge, Alaina taps in to talk about Intel and AMD’s newfound love. The new Hades Canyon NUC blends potent Intel H-series graphics with AMD’s Radeon Vega graphics and it kicks all sorts of ass. Be sure to read our benchmark-laden Hades Canyon NUC review while you’re listening in.

Witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 45 on YouTube (toss us a follow while you’re there!) or tune in on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on Stitcher, Google Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. Be sure to follow PCWorld on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time!