The Full Nerd episode 45: Core i9 comes to laptops, Intel loves AMD in Hades Canyon

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad Chacos, Mark HachmanAlaina Yee, and Dan Masaoka talk about Intel’s barrage of fancy new chips while Adam loafs around on a beach or something.

Mark joins us first to talk about Intel’s powerful new H-series line of mobile processors, headlined by the first-ever Core i9 laptop chip—a six-core beast that could push gaming laptops blazing past 5GHz speeds. It’s already available in high-end laptops like the Alienware 17. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg: Intel’s also bringing hard drive-boosting Optane Memory to laptops, and finally—finally—releasing a full lineup of 300-series motherboard chipsets for 8th-gen desktop processors, along with a few new CPUs.

You won’t need to drop your $100 Core i3 into a swanky $130 motherboard anymore! If you’ve been waiting for this day with bated breath, PCWorld’s Intel 8th-gen motherboard explainer breaks down the key differences between the Z370, H370, B360, and H310 chipsets.

asus rog strix h370 2 Asus

After that deluge, Alaina taps in to talk about Intel and AMD’s newfound love. The new Hades Canyon NUC blends potent Intel H-series graphics with AMD’s Radeon Vega graphics and it kicks all sorts of ass. Be sure to read our benchmark-laden Hades Canyon NUC review while you’re listening in.

