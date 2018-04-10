News

A Dell laptop with a speedy Intel 8th-gen CPU is $150 off at the Microsoft Store

You can get the Dell Inspiron 13 i7370 with a quad-core, 3.4GHz 8th-gen processor for $599 at the Microsoft Store today.

Contributor, PCWorld |

Intel supercharged the performance of its 8th-gen mobile processors by cramming them full of more cores and threads than ever before, and we’ve spotted a rare deal on a laptop packing one of the new chips. You can get a 13-inch Dell Inspiron 13 i7370 for $599 at the Microsoft Store. Dell itself is currently selling this laptop for $749.

The Dell Inspiron 13 i7370 features the Intel Core i5-8250U, a speedy 3.4GHz chip with four cores and eight threads. It also comes with a 13.3-inch 1080p multi-touch display, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Windows 10 Home. This laptop doesn’t have a discrete graphics card, but it includes Intel’s integrated UHD Graphics 620, which holds up just fine for watching high-definition videos. 

Dell put a USB Type-C port on this laptop, along with two USB 3.1 ports, HDMI 2.0, an ethernet port, and an SD card reader to augment the skimpy 256GB of storage. For wireless, it has 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. 

We haven’t reviewed this particular laptop, but we did like its close cousin, the similarly equipped Inspiron 13 5000. That laptop earned a rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

[Today’s deal: Dell Inspiron 13 i7370 for $599 at the Microsoft Store.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

