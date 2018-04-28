Feature

Windows 10 April 2018 Update: Hands-on with the biggest new features

We've already tried what's coming, so you can, too.

Executive Editor, PCWorld

windows 10 spring update primary
Microsoft
The Windows 10 April 2018 Update is coming April 30, and we’ve already tried the most important new features through recent Insider builds. Check out what’s coming in these detailed stories:

For the big-picture perspective, catch up on the drama around the recent executive shakeup within Microsoft's executive ranks, which could mean big changes for future versions of Windows. One exec who just started is Cortana’s new boss, Javier Soltero, who’s eager to see Microsoft’s digital assistant branch out far beyond Windows.

Stay tuned for our full review of the April 2018 Update, and our ongoing coverage of the operating system used by hundreds of millions of people every month.

