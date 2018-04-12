Save 90% On A Lifetime Of Dragify's Website Hosting And Builder

If you've tried HTML coding by hand, or perhaps with a complicated design program, such as Adobe Dreamweaver, than you know that creating a professional-grade website isn't easy. Dragify has simplified the process for thousands of designers, and, with its drag-n-drop placement, 44 pre-designed HTML snippets, the ability to format text, add background color, change fonts and more in the style editor, it doesn't get any easier, nor less expensive. You get a lifetime subscription to Dragify and Web hosting for life, all for $49.99.

You're not confined, though, to the Dragify interface. If you know HTML and want to enhance your site, you can access and edit the code itself. Web Page Manager allows you to import and export your pages, hyperlink them, or rearrange them at will. Want people to find your site? You can easily add search engine optimization (SEO) to improve your search engine ranking, and, when you're ready to publish your site, you can upload it to the server with a single click.

Typically, web hosting alone costs about $100 per year. With Dragify Website Builder, you get the builder interface and hosting for life, all for just $49.99, or 91% off.