The Full Nerd episode 46: 2nd-gen Ryzen CPUs, Radeon RX 500X GPUs, and what makes a Vega?

In this episode of the Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray talk all about AMD!

First, the big news: Second-gen Ryzen processors have been revealed, and they’re faster and cheaper than before. Plus, they all come with Wraith coolers now. We explain all you need to know about the Ryzen 7 2700X, Ryzen 7 2700, Ryzen 7 2600X, and Ryzen 7 2600 ahead of their April 19 launch.

Wait makes Radeon’s Vega GPU a Radeon GPU? That’s the issue we turn towards next, because our investigation into the Radeon Vega GPU inside Intel’s killer Kaby Lake-G chip suggests it behaves a whole lot more like Polaris than Vega—and subsequent prodding by Tom’s Hardware indicates the same. Intel’s Hades Canyon NUC still kicks butt and takes names either way, but it’s interesting stuff.

Finally, we explain what’s new in AMD’s “new” Radeon RX 500X graphics cards before wrapping up with viewer questions.

