Dell's selling our favorite budget gaming laptop with a GTX 1060 for an unheard-of price

The Dell Inspiron 15 7000 currently holds the crown as PCWorld's best budget gaming laptop. Most gaming laptops start around $1,000, but Dell's laptop earned its four stars by offering a Core i5 CPU with a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti for only $900. That's a great price on its own, but Dell's currently running a deal on a model that's faster and cheaper.

Dell is selling the Inspiron 15 7000 for $850, but instead of the GTX 1050 Ti our review model included, you get a faster 6GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060. Plus, the company's added a 128GB SSD boot drive in addition to the usual 1TB hard drive. That's a heck of an upgrade for $850. The bad news is stocks are limited. Dell warns that your purchase isn't guaranteed at this price until your order is completed.

The laptop's also rocking a quad-core, 2.5GHz Intel "Kaby Lake" Core i5-7300HQ (no HyperThreading), 8GB of RAM, a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.2.

While this is only a limited time deal, it's likely we'll see more of these over the next few weeks, as the gang on Full Nerd has been saying. Intel recently released its 8th-generation Intel Core gaming chips, and retailers are looking to deplete their 7th-gen Intel stock to make room for the new stuff.

[Today's deal: Dell Inspiron 15 7000 with a 6GB GTX 1060 for $850 at Dell.com.]