Get Lifetime Access To 120 Hours of Game Design Training For Over 90% Off ($59)

Stop just talking or dreaming about it! Get a handle on your game design career with a lifetime membership in the School of Game Design. You'll learn game planning, project development and interface, environment, and character design—all at your own pace. Your lifetime membership gives you access to an enormous, continuously updated library of step-by-step training videos. From the critical basics to achieving advanced techniques with the Unity3D game engine, and so much more—right now, lifetime access to The School of Game Design will cost you only $59 (was $5,990), or 99% off.

The School of Game Design delivers over 120 hours of professionally shot, easy-to-follow, step-by-step video training sessions, complete with unlimited access to new and updated material. You'll learn from professionals with nearly two decades of game design and gaming industry experience. Your lifetime membership includes unrestricted access to thousands of dollars of royalty-free professional-grade game clip art, textures, backgrounds, fonts, and more. Learn how to use animation and 2D and 3D computer modeling programs, the basics of industry-standard applications such as Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator, as well as programming and computer graphics skills.

If you're serious about learning game design, don't miss this limited-time offer for the School of Game Design: Lifetime Membership for an unheard of $59, or 99% off retail.