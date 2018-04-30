We unbox the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga

Lenovo's Thinkpad X1 Yoga takes the company's legendary business laptop design and turns it upside-down, thanks to its 360-degree hinge. We unbox the X1 Yoga and show off all of its cool features. Prices start at $1,484.10 on Lenovo's website.

The attention to detail starts with a keyboard that locks flush with the tray in tablet mode, so you don't have to worry about typing accidentally. The display has a webcam that you can close with the slide of a switch. While a 1920x1080 display is standard, you can move up to a 4K HDR display that's sure to be dazzling (if hard on your battery life). Speaking of battery life, Lenovo claims up to 15 hours on this unit, which will be amazing if true. Did we mention it meets military standards for dust and water resistance? Stay tuned for our review of this thoughtfully designed laptop.