News

We unbox the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga

Executive Editor, PCWorld |

Hardware & Accessories
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga unboxing
More for you to like:
Lenovo Yoga 720
Lenovo Yoga 720 review: Discrete-GPU gaming chops in a mainstream laptop Lenovo Yoga 720 review:...
Porsche Design Book One
Porsche Design Book One unboxing Porsche Design Book One unboxing
ifa17 pho 003 lenovomiix520
Lenovo IdeaPad Miix 520 hands-on: This Surface clone gets 8th-gen Intel Core CPU power Lenovo IdeaPad Miix 520 hands-on:...
Lenovo Yoga 720 First Look Lenovo Yoga 720 First Look (1:22)
Lenovo Yoga Book Review: Innovative touch capabilities trapped in an otherwise basic computer Lenovo Yoga Book Review:...
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga review: Brilliant OLED color and performance to spare Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga review:... (1:49)
We unbox one of Lenovo's legendary Thinkpad business laptops. The X1 Yoga is a 360-degree convertible with many great details--check 'em out here.
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga unboxing
More like this

Lenovo's Thinkpad X1 Yoga takes the company's legendary business laptop design and turns it upside-down, thanks to its 360-degree hinge. We unbox the X1 Yoga and show off all of its cool features. Prices start at $1,484.10 on Lenovo's website.

The attention to detail starts with a keyboard that locks flush with the tray in tablet mode, so you don't have to worry about typing accidentally. The display has a webcam that you can close with the slide of a switch. While a 1920x1080 display is standard, you can move up to a 4K HDR display that's sure to be dazzling (if hard on your battery life). Speaking of battery life, Lenovo claims up to 15 hours on this unit, which will be amazing if true. Did we mention it meets military standards for dust and water resistance? Stay tuned for our review of this thoughtfully designed laptop. 

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Melissa Riofrio spent her formative journalistic years reviewing some of the biggest iron at PCWorld--desktops, laptops, storage, printers. As PCWorld's Executive Editor she leads PCWorld’s content direction and covers productivity laptops and Chromebooks.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon