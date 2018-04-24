Save 40 percent on Adobe's Photoshop Elements 2018 for PC and Mac

We loved Adobe's Photoshop Elements 2018 and its helpful automatic, guided features when we reviewed the popular photo editing suite last October. But even though it's a great program, that $100 price tag tends to keep people away. Today, however, Amazon and B&H Photo Video have Photoshop Elements 2018 on sale for $60, a savings of 40 percent.

The B&H offer is a limited-time sale for Mac and Windows (download or DVD) that ends around 11 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday. The Amazon deal doesn't have a specific end date, but it's for the boxed version of the software only, for both Windows and Mac.

Mentioned in this article Adobe Photoshop Elements 2018 $59.99 MSRP $99.99 See it on Amazon

The latest version of Photoshop Elements offers a number of great features for any photo enthusiast. The Open Closed Eyes feature lets you swap open eyes from one photo onto a pair of closed eyes on another.

There's also a revamped slideshow tool with an Auto Curate feature to help select the best shots from your latest trip. The Organizer app also received a refresh with the aforementioned Auto Curate option built-in.

Adobe's popular Photoshop software doesn't go on sale all that often, take advantage of that lower price while it lasts.

[Today's deal: Adobe Photoshop Elements 2018 at Amazon and B&H.]