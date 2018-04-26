The Full Nerd episode 49: The fastest NVMe SSD, AMD Combat Crates, and the state of PC HDR

In this episode of the Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray talk about the fastest NVMe SSD yet, a badass FreeSync 2 monitor and the state of HDR on PCs, and AMD dropping hardware-laden Combat Crates behind cryptocurrency lines.

First up: The Samsung 970 Pro is the fastest NVMe SSD we’ve tested, full stop. But is the massive price premium for “the best” worthwhile when more affordable NVMe drives like the WD Black 3D and Samsung’s own 970 EVO deliver much of the same performance at a fraction of the price? Should you even consider an NVMe SSD or just go for a standard SATA-based drive? We haven’t discussed storage in a while so we go deep on this one.

Mentioned in this article AMD Combat Crate Bundle with Ryzen 5 1600, MSI Radeon RX 580 Armor, and MSI B350 Tomahawk motherboard $549.00 MSRP $599.00 See it on Amazon

Speaking of going deep, Brad recently tested the Samsung CHG70—a big, fast gaming display serving as the vanguard for both AMD’s FreeSync 2 and VESA’s new DisplayHDR 600 certification. It’s the best monitor he’s ever used, but the state of HDR on Windows PCs is a bit of a nightmare. High-dynamic range visuals look glorious once you get them working, though, and FreeSync 2 greatly simplifies the process for games that support HDR. Bonus: We discuss our personal monitor preferences.

Finally, AMD’s Combat Crate bundles an 8GB Radeon RX 580 graphics card, a Ryzen 5 1600 CPU, and MSI’s Tomahawk B350 motherboard together for $550 on Amazon. Just how much of a deal is that? We dig into the world of constantly shifting hardware prices to find out.

Witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 49 on YouTube (toss us a follow while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to the Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on Stitcher, Google Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. Be sure to follow PCWorld on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time!