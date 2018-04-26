Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Master Lean Six Sigma with This Training and Certification Bundle, Currently 95% Off

Six Sigma is a business management and improvement methodology that uses the following constructs to make changes to any process: Defining, Measuring, Analyzing, Improving, and Controlling. Also called DMAIC, Six Sigma measures the capability of a process to perform defect-free work with a minuscule failure rate of 3.4 parts per million, or 99.9997%. Lean Six Sigma combines Lean and Six Sigma methodologies to enhance performance by eliminating waste. You can now get all three of the Lean Six Sigma—Yellow, Black, and Green—Belt Training & Certification courses for just $49.99 (formally $1,200). That's an incredible 95% off retail.

Each course in the bundle and its corresponding belt prepares you for the next course belt certification. The bundle includes:

  • Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt Training & Certification: This is, among so many other things, an entry-level Introduction to Lean Six Sigma. Learn the eight kinds of waste: Time, Inventory, Motion, Waiting, Over-production, Over-processing, Defects, & Skills. Includes the Yellow Belt Certification exam.
  • Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Training & Certification: Learn Project Management via 11 hours of content, three simulated exams, and a full year of e-learning access. Certification exam included.
  • Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Training & Certification: Further your qualifications for lucrative management positions or entrepreneurial activities with 10 hours of content accessible for an entire year. 

Individuals and companies have paid as much as $1,200 for this course bundle. For a limited time, you can get the entire Official Lean Six Sigma Training and Certification Bundle for a mere $49.99, or 95% of retail.

 

