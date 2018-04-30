Amazon's Fitbit sale slashes fitness tracker prices by up to $50

Fitbit is one of the biggest names in fitness trackers, but with most models selling for $150 or more, they aren’t cheap—usually. You’re in luck today if you want to start tracking your daily steps or sleep patterns. Several iterations of the Fitbit Alta, Alta HR, Charge 2, and Ionic fitness trackers are part of a massive Fitbit sale on Amazon. (Sadly, the superb Fitbit Versa is not.)

All of these trackers come with helpful features to help keep on top of your health; they each have a clock, step and sleep tracking, a silent alarm, reminders, call and text notifications, calendar alerts, and the option to switch out bands and clock faces. The Fitbit Alta HR, and Charge 2 pack some extras dedicated to each model as well. The Alta HR comes with heart rate and sleep stage tracking, while the Charge 2 tracks floors climbed, sleep stages, multi-sport and heart rate tracking, and a connected GPS. Each of these are discounted by $30 during this sale.

The best Fitbit for most people Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband $119.95 MSRP $149.95 See it on Amazon

The most expensive tracker is the full-featured Fitbit Ionic, which comes with all the features of the other trackers as well as being swim-proof, showing on-screen workouts, and allowing a variety of app features such as music storage and guided breathing sessions. The Ionic is on sale for $250, down from $300.

Our guide to the best Fitbit fitness trackers can help you decide which is the best model for you. Most people should get the Fitbit Charge 2, though—it’s a great general, all-purpose tracker.

Finally, the Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones are also included in the sale for $100, down from their normal $130. They allow up to six hours of use per charge and an adjustable fit, and can be a fine companion to your fitness tracker.

The huge Fitbit sale on Amazon includes each model in various shapes and sizes. Be sure to pick the right one!

This story, "Amazon's Fitbit sale slashes fitness tracker prices by up to $50" was originally published by Macworld .