These awesome Bowers & Wilkins P7 wired headphones are $150 off today

Without $500 or more to spend, top-of-the-line headphones are hard to come by. The classy Bowers & Wilkins P7 headphones are a rare exception at $349—and today they’re a steal of a deal at just $200, by far the lowest we’ve seen them.

These headphones use soft leather and metal to create a comfortable, handsome design and snug fit. Their audio quality has an especially strong bass and frequency separation to provide a dynamic listening experience, with a new driver designed to deliver Hi-Fi speaker-like sound. For convenience, they are also foldable and feature ear pads attached via magnets, so they can be replaced for extended use.

We gave the wireless version—which reviewer Theo Nikolakis called “virtually indistinguishable” from the on-sale wired version—4.5 stars out of 5, citing the sleek look and feel and excellent noise isolation and sound quality as reasons to buy. And we liked the wired version too, which is one of our top picks for best commuter headphones. Just remember to bring your dongle if you're using a Google Pixel 2 or iPhone X.

[Today's deal: Bowers & Wilkins P7 wired headphones for $200]

