Amazon's one-day PC gaming sale has killer all-time low prices on laptops, keyboards, and more

Amazon sure loves PC-centric sales. Last week it held a big 24-hour sale on PC components, and this week the retailer is dropping prices on “PC gaming products” for one day only, including laptops, displays, peripherals, and storage. You won’t find any memory or desktop cases in this sale, but if you need a new mouse pad or headphones this sale is for you.

Today’s top sale has to be the Acer Predator Helios 300 for $949. When we reviewed the Helios 300 a month ago we praised it for the awesome value the gaming laptop offered at $1,100 MSRP. Now that it’s less than $1,000, that value is off the charts. This laptop rocks a 15.6-inch 1080p display, a quad-core 2.8GHz Intel “Kaby Lake” Core i7-7700HQ processor, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card.

You’ll also find a 27-inch 1080p Acer gaming monitor for $200. You can find budget 1080p monitors for half the price, Acer’s model offers a blazingly fast 144Hz refresh rate and supports AMD’s gameplay-smoothing FreeSync technology, making it an awesome choice of if you have a Radeon graphics card.

Rounding out our favorite deals is a 240GB Crucial BX300 SSD for $58.39. The Crucial BX300 is our top choice for a budget SSD. Like our other highlighted selections, it’s never been this cheap.

Juicy peripherals and storage deals abound during this one-day sale, universally at or near their all-time low prices. Some examples:

And there’s a lot more where that came from. Head over to Amazon’s big PC gaming sale to see it all, but don’t dilly-dally—these deals are good for today only.